"I don’t want to come off as being cagey"- When Elizabeth Moss made her feelings clear about her relationship with Scientology

Elizabeth Moss is arguably among the most prominent and talented actresses in the industry right now. From her stint in Mad Men to her recent role in The Handmaid's Tale, Moss has indeed won over viewers and critics with her performances. But sometimes, her personal life and practices came into question when she did certain roles.

That is because Elizabeth Moss has been a lifelong Scientologist. Per reports, she was a member of the Church of Scientology from before she was a teenager. She also grew up in a Scientologist family. She rarely spoke about this connection in interviews, but she did give a take on this in an interview with The New Yorker in 2022, where she urged people not to connect her characters with her personal life and practices.

Speaking on the topic of being a scientologist, Elizabeth Moss said:

"I don’t want to come off as being cagey,...If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m, like, an open book about it. [But] I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I’m sometimes watching something and I’m going, ‘Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person,’ or, ‘I know that she loves to do hot yoga,’ or whatever it is."

She further addressed the criticisms that many brought forth due to the contrast between the Church of Scientology and the feminist approach of The Handmaid's Tale.

"It’s not really a closed-off religion"- Elizabeth Moss on the Church of Scientology

Elizabeth Moss has often faced criticism for the contrast between the story and character in The Handmaid's Tale and her long-standing belief in Scientology. She spoke about this in the same interview and claimed that she could not do anything about what people thought and even praised the Chuch of Scientology as being much more open than what people from the outside thought.

She expanded on this:

"People can obviously hold in their mind whatever they want to, and I can’t control that. If it’s not that, it’s going to be something else."

She continued on the practice itself:

"It’s not really a closed-off religion...It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s the thing that is probably the most misunderstood."

Moss further credited Scientology for making her a better communicator. She also revealed that the group had encouraged its followers to find out for themselves if they had doubts or dissatisfaction. She added:

"I’ve certainly been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking that as gospel. And obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is very important to me."

Elizabeth Moss also discussed separate incidents where her faith and her work collided.

This is a debate that could perhaps go on forever, with not much to solve. It boils down to the individual beliefs.

Elizabeth Moss continues to actively participate in the industry and will soon be back in the Apple TV+ series Imperfect Women.

