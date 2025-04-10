“I’ll do it for the fans”- Suits LA surprises fans with Harvey Specter’s return and more appearances confirmed

Over half a decade since Gabriel Macht suited up to portray his Suits character Harvey Specter, he returns to the iconic role in Suits LA, the West Coast spinoff of the original show. Fans were already given a peek at Harvey's return in the new NBC legal drama in episode 4, Batman Returns, but there's more to come for Harvey Specter and Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell.

While Macht's cameo in the spinoff was much appreciated by fans, it wasn't always in the cards. The actor was reluctant to reprise his role in the beginning. In his interview with Today on March 24, 2025, he revealed that it took a bit of convincing to get him to suit up for the spinoff. However, the resurgence of the original show, which he called "insanity," ultimately helped him change his mind. He said:

"I was like, you know what? I'll do it for the fans."

Gabriel Macht also admitted that with his cameo in Suits LA, he's become more open to reprising the role in future projects set in the Suits universe. He further said:

"You know, if there's Suits Miami in ten years and a Suits Hawaii in fifteen years...why not?"

However, making possible cameos in future spinoffs aside, there are more fans can expect from Macht's Harvey Specter in Suits LA. After episode 4, the episode trailer for episode 8 of the show teases his return in yet another flashback scene with Ted Black.

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter returns in one more episode of Suits LA

After appearing in the Suits spinoff for the first time, in Suits LA episode 4, Gabriel Macht's character, Harvey Specter, will return in another episode next Sunday, as seen in the sneak peek. Moreover, per the episode synopsis, he will be Ted's ally, an old friend who will be helping him in his mob trial case.

In the Suits LA episode 8 sneak peek, shared via the show's official social media handles on April 10, Harvey and Ted reunite over some drinks. It continues Harvey's story arc in the show as Ted's friend who helped him in a case in New York in 2010. Harvey, who is all suited up and appears ready for a battle in the courtroom, tells Ted, who is wearing his sweats:

"Suit up. Winners don't greet the day in sweatpants."

Their next scene involves a teasing line from Harvey about things they are about to do. He tells Ted:

"It involves doing some bad things... crossing lines, taking risks, maybe even breaking a few laws."

Harvey and Ted in episode 8 tease a major moment about the latter's past, how his case unfolded, Harvey's part in it, and how it pushed him to leave New York for LA. As further teased in the trailer, episode 8 is set to bring some action outside of the courtroom, with possible kidnapping scenes and exploding cars.

Episode 8 marks Harvey Specter's second appearance in the show, and as previously teased by Deadline in a November 2024 article, Harvey is set for a 3-episode arc in the spinoff.

Catch Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits LA episode 8, airing on NBC on Sunday, April 13, at 9:00 pm ET, and on Peacock the very next day. Meanwhile, all nine seasons of the original Suits can be watched on Peacock.

