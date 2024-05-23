"I'm so thankful"— Courteney Cox reflects on the impact of Matthew Perry's presence in her life

Courteney Cox recently spoke in an interview about the significant impact Matthew Perry had on her life. During her conversation with CBS Sunday, May 19, 2024. Cox opened up about her friendship and working relationship with Perry, and she reflected on these experiences by saying:

"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

Cox talked about how close she was to Perry. She remembered him as "one of the funniest human beings in the world" and that she knew about his problems and his talents. Cox also thought of Perry as someone with a big heart, which coupled with his humor became qualities that made fans all over love him.

What else did Courteney Cox say about former co-star Matthew Perry?

Cox and Perry became good friends while working together on the TV show Friends. On the show, they portrayed Monica Geller and Chandler Bing respectively.

This onscreen friendship turned into a real friendship off-screen. Both actors acknowledged the same in many interviews over the years. Cox often said that Perry's funny side and his good acting made her own acting better.

While talking on CBS Sunday Morning, Courteney Cox talked highly of Matthew Perry. She said:

"You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled."

Cox also mentioned that she believes Perry, along with other loved ones who have passed away, is somehow still present with her and helping to guide her:

"You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew—I feel like there are a lot of people that are, I think, that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure," she explained.

Cast of Friends united in grief over Matthew Perry’s death

Following Matthew Perry's death in October last year, his co-stars from Friends came together to issue a statement and express their feelings of loss. The statement read:

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

This sentiment was reiterated by Cox in a personal Instagram post, where she wrote:

"I am grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."

Courteney Cox even recalled one particular memory she shared with Perry, finishing her post by writing:

"...he was kind."

Courteney Cox has previously also talked about feeling like she gets messages from people who have died. She mentioned a special moment when, as she was speaking at her Hollywood Walk of Fame event, a water fountain suddenly turned on just when she was talking about her father who had passed away.

When she shared this story on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she said that one particular person, whom she did not name, "who's very intuitive," thought it was a sign from her father.

Cox also mentioned that Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel's wife, felt that it was important, even though she may not usually believe in such things.