"I’m not in it for that"- When Finn Wolfhard made his feelings clear about being in the spotlight

Finn Wolfhard is an undeniable young talent who has been around for quite a while now, and soon, he is set to appear in Stranger Things season 5, which will conclude the tale. Despite being quite young, Wolfhard has ventured into a lot of things, including the field of direction. He worked as a director in Hell of a Summer (2023) and continues to be engaged in music with his band, as well.

Despite his immense talent and his famous character in one of Netflix's biggest shows, the spotlight is not what Finn Wolfhard is after. He discussed this in an interview with Interview Magazine, where he sat down with Ryan Reynolds in 2023. When Reynolds asked the young actor about how he takes all the burden of expectation and fame, especially in the online circle, at such a young age, Wolfhard responded, saying that he was not after all that.

Wolfhard elaborated:

"I think about my end goal, and what I want to do with it. I don’t care about all the things that come with it, like the weird Instagram followers. I appreciate it, but I’m not in it for that. Most kids and teenagers are constantly messing up and doing crazy things, but they’re not in the spotlight and they’re just kind of testing the boundaries."

He added:

"When you’re in the spotlight as a kid, you can’t do that. You can’t make a mistake, or else it’s public and your career will be over. It’s one of those things where you have to be ultra-vigilant about what you say and what you do."

He discussed many other things in this interview, including how he tests the boundaries in filmmaking with other ventures like direction and writing.

"All my favorite directors and comedians are provocateurs"- Finn Wolfhard on testing the boundaries in Hollywood

Childhood stardom is not something a lot of people deal with well, but Finn Wolfhard seems wise beyond his years. He has always been so and has hence ventured into different aspects of filmmaking from an early age.

Speaking about growing up in the industry, Wolfhard told Ryan Reynolds in this interview how he writes screenplays to test the boundaries and how he hopes to eventually become a filmmaker, so that he could have more creative control over things he participates in.

He said in this interview:

"I’ve been writing a lot of screenplays recently, and that’s really helped me test the boundaries. All my favorite directors and comedians are provocateurs, and they all test the boundaries. Hopefully as a filmmaker, I can portray what I want to portray in my movies and dance around the line and be able to say what I want with my art."

Though still quite young, Finn Wolfhard's drive saw him already direct a movie. Apart from that, he also continues his endeavors in music, where he has been a member of The Aubreys since 2020.

Finn Wolfhard most recently worked on The Legend of Ochi and is expected to appear in many other projects, as Stranger Things is coming to an end. Hopefully, we will see him do a lot more in the coming years, both on and off the screen.

