“I think he fantasizes, like, a threesome”- When Dolly Parton shared her husband’s excitement over Jennifer Aniston and made a playful joke

Dolly Parton has long been a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. She is popular for her iconic style and career in music. Dolly recently created a stir on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, spilling some beans about her personal life and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

Ad

During her appearance on the show, Parton dropped a comment regarding her husband’s enthusiasm for her upcoming film project, Dumplin’. When Jimmy Fallon asked her:

“Have you known Jennifer Aniston for a while?”

She shared how much her husband adores Aniston, even suggesting that he might fantasize about a "threesome."

She said:

“I think he fantasizes, like, a threesome.”

This humorous and candid remark instantly became the talk of the evening. Parton was quick to clarify with a playful follow-up, adding that Carl was “too old” for such fantasies.

Ad

Trending

Jennifer Aniston responds to Dolly Parton's joke

Ad

The moment occurred when Dolly Parton was asked about her involvement in the Netflix film Dumplin'—for which she composed the soundtrack.

Ever the host, Jimmy Fallon was startled by the comment and said Carl should "go to bed."

She humorously added that her husband, at his age, was no longer physically capable of fulfilling such fantasies.

The remark certainly took everyone by surprise, including Jennifer Aniston. She expressed to USA TODAY, laughing off the situation:

Ad

“My mouth just dropped. And then I laughed my (butt) off. That’s Dolly.”

Aniston said how she thought it funny and even flattering as the clip went viral. Aniston said she appreciated the humor behind it since no one else in the world could get away with such an honest admission about their partner.

Ad

Also Read: "Not good for the digestive tract": When Jennifer Aniston had the same salad every day while filming Friends

Dolly's legacy in country music

Ad

Dolly has had a huge impact on country music. Her hits include Jolene, I Will Always Love You, and 9 to 5. She has also authored more than 3,000 songs. Her ability to mix country narrative with pop sensibilities has brought her a lot of accolades.

Parton stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has won an American Music Award and a Grammy Award. She belongs also to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Ad

Follow us for the latest updates on your favorite celebrities and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE