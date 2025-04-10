"I wanted to smack her"- Fans furious at Chad's girlfriend in The Pitt

The Pitt is a medical drama television series on Max that depicts healthcare workers' struggles during a hectic 15-hour emergency room shift at fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. The series has been lauded for its authenticity in portraying medical emergencies and the psychological pressure healthcare workers endure.

Ad

During episode 11, the viewers met Dr. Cassie's ex-husband Chad Ashcroft, played by Robert Heaps. Chad arrived at the hospital after a trivial skateboarding accident and brings his new girlfriend, Chloe, played by Jonetta Kaiser. Chloe brought tension to the scene, considering that she was part of what prompted Dr. McKay to wear an ankle monitor.

On Reddit, fans have speculated about Chloe's behavior and its implications for the plot. A thread on Reddit named "Chad's Girlfriend" started on April 7, opening the discussion with the line:

Ad

Trending

"Chad's girlfriend pisses me off with that shirt. You aren’t his mom lmao. And Cassie knows what’s best for Harrison, that's her son."

Many fans commented on the post, among which one, referring to the episode, wrote:

"I wanted to smack her. Some kids do have bonus mom's. A woman who works with both parents and actually respects the parents of origin. She was not one of those."

Ad

Fan reaction to Chad's girlfriend (Image via Reddit/CrazyHuge2998)

Reddit users criticized Chloe's appearance and actions. A Reddit user compared Chloe's behavior to their own experience, to which another explained how Chloe's actions are egoistic, implying that she meant to prove herself at the expense of others.

Ad

Fan reaction to Chad's girlfriend (Image via Reddit/DontGiveMeDecaf_90)

Another user remarked upon Chloe's character in episode 11, saying that they hated her.

Ad

Fan reaction to Chad's girlfriend (Image via Reddit/ Mrs_Cake)

A fan wrote about the role Chloe played in causing an earlier incident, resulting in legal ramifications for Dr. McKay in The Pitt.

Ad

Fan reaction to Chad's girlfriend (Image via Reddit/ Shuma-Gorath)

Meanwhile, more comments read:

Ad

Fan reaction to Chad's girlfriend (Image via Reddit/ nerdery-and-such)

Fan reaction (Image via Reddit/ SewcialistDan)

Dr. McKay and Chloe confront each other in The Pitt season 1 episode 11

Ad

In episode 10 of The Pitt, titled 4:00 P.M., Chad Ashcroft arrived at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital with a minor skateboarding injury. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Chloe, and his son, Harrison.

During the visit, Chloe wore a T-shirt with the phrase "Bonus Mom" printed on it. Dr. Cassie McKay, Chad's ex-partner and Harrison's mother, was present on duty at the hospital. In episode 11 of The Pitt, titled 5:00 P.M., Dr. McKay and Chloe confronted each other.

Ad

Dr. McKay referenced a legal restriction that prevented her from being near Chloe. She was seen wearing an ankle monitor, which was associated with a previous altercation involving Chloe. Chad stated that Chloe had apologized for that past incident.

The episode further explored Dr. McKay's challenges in maintaining her parental role. She asserted her commitment to being a good mother and expressed frustration over perceived intrusions into her relationship with Harrison.

Ad

The Pitt episode 11 also included scenes of Dr. McKay performing a medical procedure with Dr. Javadi. Other storylines progressed alongside the hospital's regular trauma cases, but the episode prominently featured the interactions between Chad, Chloe, Dr. McKay, and Harrison.

The episodes of The Pitt season 1 can be streamed on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More