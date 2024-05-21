Camerina Trujillo Perez, a 38-year-old mother from Pflugerville, was reported missing by her family in January 2022. She was last seen on an alleged date with a man in a local grocery store when the meeting was interrupted by her boyfriend, Luis Angel Montes.

The Pflugerville Police Department issued a state-wide CLEAR alert for Camerina Trujillo Perez as she went missing with Montes after their scheduled meeting at a GEFCU bank, as per KVUE. While the authorities found surveillance footage of Montes assaulting Perez to death and driving off with her still body, they found her abandoned car with her body 20 days later.

The In Pursuit With John Walsh episode titled Blood in the Streets showcases Perez's murder and the pursuit of Luis Angel Montes in detail as it airs on May 22, 2024, at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads:

"John joins law enforcement in pursuit of Luis Montes, accused of murdering his on-again-off-again girlfriend in Texas; Callahan heads to Chicago to shine a light on two victims of gun violence whose cases remain unsolved."

What happened to Camerina Trujillo Perez?

Camerina Trujillo Perez was last seen with her boyfriend, Luis Angel Montes, on January 24, 2022. Montes and Perez had been undergoing challenges in their relationship. According to KVUE, Camerina had been spotted at a supermarket hugging and kissing another man when the meeting was interrupted by Montes. A witness recounted Montes being upset during the meeting at the grocery store.

On the day of her disappearance, the cellphone records showcased multiple calls made by Montes on Perez's number following their meeting at the supermarket, as per Oxygen. The couple was scheduled to meet at GEFCU bank, according to the KVUE report. The Pflugerville Police Department found incriminating evidence from the surveillance footage at the parking lot of the premises, which recorded a violent confrontation between Perez and Montes.

Luis Angel Montes and Camerina Trujillo Perez arrived at the said location in separate cars following which he assaulted her repeatedly till there was a large pool of blood between the two cars. The court documents mention that Montes drove away with Camerina's lifeless body inside the car.

Perez failed to report at her workplace on January 25, leaving her coworkers with questions. Subsequently, Camerina Trujillo Perez was reported missing on January 25, 2022, at 4 am local time at the 21400 block of Derby Day Avenue by her family members.

The authorities issued a statewide CLEAR alert on January 26, notifying residents of Texas of Perez as an individual in imminent danger. However, the alert expired on January 29, 2022, as per CBS Austin.

While authorities found that Montes made his way to Lake Pflugerville to possibly get rid of all evidence, Perez's blue Chevrolet Sonic was located in The Home Depot parking lot in the service road of 12300 block of N. SH 130 around the evening of February 13, 2022, as reported by KVUE.

The reports suggested that the 38-year-old Pflugerville mom had been dead for weeks. An arrest warrant with a bail amount of $1 million was issued for Montes as the authorities believed him to have murdered Perez on the day of her disappearance.

The sheriff in charge of the murder case, Sally Hernandez, shared that Camerina Trujillo Perez's family shared in their statement that they believed she would not leave her life behind willingly. They also added that Luis had made threatening statements about Camerina in the past, according to Oxygen.

Catch episode 3 of season 5 as it airs on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday.