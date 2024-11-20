Is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 happening? Everything you need to know

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is already in the lineup. The widely acclaimed BBC, Netflix, and ZDFneo co-production has been renewed for a second season following the massive response to the first season.

The first season, which premiered in 2024, gripped viewers with its riveting narrative and compelling performances. Based on the bestselling novel by Holly Jackson, the series tracks Emma Myers, an unyielding teenager who exposed dark secrets in a tranquil town.

For Season 2, this series will base its television plot on Jackson's second novel, Good Girl, Bad Blood. It begins after the events in Season 1 become explosive, with Pippa once again at the center of a mysterious disappearance. Unlike the first season, the lead character will probably have to tackle more moral dilemmas in this season, going down the road of justice and responsibility.

No official date for the release has been confirmed, but it is said that the new series will start filming in 2025, so it is likely to hit the screens in the latter half of the same year.

What will be A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 about?

Season 2 will constitute the story continuation of Pippa Fitz-Amobi from the second part of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Adapted from Holly Jackson's Good Girl, Bad Blood, this new season will follow another mystery around the disappearance of Jamie Reynolds, a key witness in the eventual trial of Max Hastings.

Good Girl, Bad Blood carries on the thrilling journey of Pip as she embarks on a new mystery. In the first book, she solved a cold case of Andie Bell. In the next one, Pip tries to move on with her life. Her newfound resolve is put to the test when Jamie Reynolds, older brother to classmate Connor, vanishes without a trace.

Despite this initial reluctance, Pip cannot help but be dragged into the world of crime-solving. Pip and her friend Ravi search for the whereabouts of Jamie when they discover an intricate web of a criminal ring, and a serial killer from years ago.

The paths taken lead them to places they have not expected, making Pip think about where the ethical boundaries of searching perpetually for truth and justice lie. The story involves themes like the impact of social media, questions of identity, and moral dilemmas that go along the path of justice.

Who will be in the cast and crew of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2?

Returning for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is a stellar lineup of cast and crew. Netflix has confirmed that Emma Myers will reprise her role as the determined teen sleuth, Pippa Fitz-Amobi. Her friend and partner in crime-solving, Ravi Singh, played by Zain Iqbal will also return.

Meanwhile, the other cast including Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh, Asha Banks as Cara, Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor, and Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Fitz-Amobi could be anticipated to return. Also, Holly Jackson, who is the author of the book series, is back as a writer and executive producer with Poppy Cogan.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 will be produced by Moonage Pictures, executive producer Matthew Read, Simon Crawford Collins, Frith Tiplady, Lucy Richer, Danielle Scott-Haughton, and Katherine Bond. This partnership continues with the BBC iPlayer and BBC Three by co-producing with Netflix and ZDFneo.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season 2 is officially renewed and is set to begin filming in 2025, while a confirmed release date has not been revealed.

