Is Apple really selling Lumon Terminal Pro? Details explored

Lumon Terminal Pro, a new product added to Apple's website, has generated curiosity as well as excitement among fans of Apple's original series, Severance. However, it must be noted that the Lumon Terminal Pro is strictly a promotional tool and is not for sale. It is a marketing move to leverage the show's popularity to promote Apple products.

Ad

The hit series, created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, wrapped up season 2 on March 21, 2025. Severance gained a wider audience during its second installment, with several moments from the season going viral and turning into pop culture phenomenon.

Moreover, the dystopian thriller series climbed to the top spot and became the most watched series on Apple TV+, as per Deadline's report on February 19, 2025.

What is the Lumon Terminal Pro from Severance all about?

Ad

Trending

In Severance, the Lumon Terminal Pro is a fictional computer used by the MDR team to conduct their mysterious work of refining numbers on the severed floor. It resembles the earliest prototype of the desktop and features a low-resolution screen, a blue keyboard, and an obsolete trackball.

On the Apple website, it appears at the top bar of Mac's shop pages. Clicking on the product takes visitors to the landing page, where the following on-brand message flashes on Lumon Terminal Pro's screen:

Ad

"Greetings. We are pleased to bring you a film detailing the art of arranging moving images to elicit an emotional response. If during this viewing you experience feelings of warmth, an increased heart rate, or perspiration, do not be alarmed. In fact, rejoice! As you have been successfully inspired. Praise Kier."

At the bottom of the page is a link to a 11-minute video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Severance. The page also includes Apple's latest offer, a three-month free subscription to Apple TV+ while purchasing a new Mac.

Ad

It is not the first time that Apple has come up with an out-of-the-box promotional idea involving the show. Right before the premiere of Severance season 2, the cast members, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, and Zach Cherry, appeared encased in a glass box at New York's Grand Central Station.

The actors stayed in character the entire time and recreated their normal work day at Lumon Industries, while being watched by people.

Ad

A week later on January 24, 2025, the company's CEO, Tim Cook, filmed a video depicting himself as Lumon's latest severed employee to mark the show's return after three long years.

A look into the Behind the Mac: Editing Severance video

Ad

Instead of the 'Purchase Now' button, the Lumon Terminal Pro page includes a link that directs visitors to a 11-minute video showcasing how the acclaimed series was edited using Apple products like the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

The video is divided into four segments and details the editing process of episode 10, titled Cold Harbor, and episode 7, titled Chikhai Bardo. Ben Stiller reveals that three editors and three assistant editors went through 83 terabytes of footage to put together the Severance season 2 finale.

Ad

The editor Geoffrey Richman discusses how he cohesively created the marching band sequence from a multitude of angles. Similarly, Keith Fraase, who worked on episode 7, describes how the Mac products helped him work with his team in real time while editing one of the most complex storylines of season 2.

Additionally, the show's award-winning composer, Theodore Shapiro, also appears in the video and talks about adding emotional resonance to Mark and Gemma's reunion.

Ad

Viewers can watch both seasons of Severance on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback