Is the Ashley Madison list still available? Explained

Netflix's latest offering, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, has the internet buzzing with intrigue and excitement. Released on May 14, 2024, the three-part documentary series chronicles a dating website's rise and downfall after being hacked in 2015. As per Netflix, the synopsis of the docuseries reads as follows:

"When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives."

The Ashley Madison website was a dating platform marketed towards married people seeking extra-marital affairs. It enjoyed global success for years before it fell victim to a cyber-attack by a group called The Impact Team. In August 2015, the hackers released the data of millions of people who used the platform, such as their names, phone numbers, emails, etc.

The data breach list was initially released to the dark web and is still accessible online. Readers can search for the identities of people named in the leak online. Some of the people include celebrities such as Josh Duggar and Sam Rader.

Who were named in the Ashley Madison list?

A still from the documentary series (Image via Netflix)

Hackers released the data breach list in August 2015 to the dark web. Among the millions of people whose identities were exposed, a few prominent figures surfaced in the data leak.

Josh Duggar, star of the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, was named on the list. Duggar reportedly spent $986.76 on the website from 2013 to 2015. Following the exposé, he admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. Duggar is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted as a s*x offender.

Sam Rader, a Christian YouTuber who runs a vlogging channel alongside his wife Nia, was also among those exposed. They made a YouTube video addressing his infidelity after he was identified in the data breach. They also appear in the new Netflix docuseries.

Additionally, the breach implicated several government figures, including Jeff Ashton, a former Florida State attorney, and Jason Doré, a Republican leader from Louisiana who later served in the Trump administration. Ashton, known for his role in the Casey Anthony trial, admitted to joining out of curiosity, expressed deep regret, and publicly apologized to his family. Conversely, Doré asserted his presence on the site was solely for opposition research, as reported by Politico.

It has been reported that around 15,000 email addresses in the data breach list were affiliated with the US government and military employees. However, many of them may not have been legitimate addresses.

Read more: Which celebrities were exposed following Ashley Madison hack? Complete list explored

Why did the hackers release the Ashley Madison list?

A screenshot of the Ashley Madison website (Image via ashleymadison.com)

In July 2015, a group of hackers called the Impact Team breached the cyber security of Avid Life Media, the parent company of Ashley Madison, and other dating websites.

In their manifesto, they accused the company of shady business practices. According to their allegations, the company stored the personal information, history, and purchase details of its users even after their accounts were deleted. This was a violation of their promise and a serious breach of business ethics.

The hackers demanded Avid Life Media shut down Ashley Madison and another dating site, Established Men. The company was given 30 days to comply with the threat of releasing all the data if they did not. ALM did not give in to the demands, which prompted the hackers to release 9.7 gigabytes of data to the dark web using an Onion address accessible only through the Tor browser.

The data breach has resulted in several lawsuits against Avid Life Media, with reports of divorces and suicide also being attributed to the incident. CEO Noel Biderman also resigned from his position in the wake of the controversy.

Today, the Ashley Madison website is still up and running, providing the same service to its users.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal is currently available to stream on Netflix.