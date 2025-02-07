Is Buffy the Vampire Slayer getting a reboot on Hulu? Everything you need to know

More than two decades after the original series ended, Buffy the Vampire Slayer appears to be making a return to the small screen. A new sequel series, currently in development for Hulu, is described as a new chapter in the Buffy universe and will feature the return of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers. However, she won't be the focal point of the story.

Instead, the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series will center on a younger character, with Gellar's Buffy Summers being a part of the story. This aligns with the original series' ending, which established that there are more slayers around as well. The series is being developed for Hulu by writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, best known for their works on Fringe and Poker Face.

Additionally, Chloe Zhao is attached to the project and will direct episodes of the show. Fans may know Zhao for her acclaimed work on Nomadland as well as Marvel Studios' Eternals. As of now, no official release date for the series has been announced.

Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence about Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Following the announcement, Sarah Michelle Gellar took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress shared her excitement for the project and highlighted that it would only move forward if they could get the story right. She revealed that discussion about the revival began around three years ago when her mentor, Gail Berman, approached her.

Gellar explained that Berman connected her with Chloe Zhao, who was interested in reviving the show and had a potential take on it. However, having been against the show's revival for years now, Gellar made it clear that they are committed to getting the story right.

"I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," Gellar wrote in a caption.

She continued:

"This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."

Gellar ended her statement by sharing how lucky she is to get to be a part of this and thanked her fans as well.

"I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

What is Buffy the Vampire Slayer about?

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons, spanning over 144 episodes. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular vampire slayer, the series followed her journey as she hunted down vampires. The official synopsis reads:

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.

The series is currently available to stream on Disney+. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

