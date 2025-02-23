Is there going to be NCIS: Origins season 2? Everything you need to know

The NCIS franchise keeps growing, much to the joy of its loyal fanbase. NCIS: Origins, which launched as part of CBS's 2024-2025 schedule, has already been renewed for a second season.

This prequel show takes audiences back to 1991, with the early professional life of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and his mentor Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) at the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) office in Camp Pendleton, California.

NCIS: Origins season 2 renewal and release window

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

CBS has officially announced that NCIS: Origins will be back for its second season. The news was not unexpected, as the show has received a positive response.

The second season will be released in Fall 2025 as part of CBS's new fall schedule, but there is no specific release date announced yet. Although CBS hasn't yet released its formal schedule, NCIS: Origins should maintain its Monday evening position at 10 pm ET/PT.

The episodes will also become available to stream one day after air on Paramount+.

There is no season 2 trailer at the moment. Since season 1 is ongoing, promotional content for the second installment will probably be made available nearer to the release date.

NCIS: Origins season 2 potential cast

The core cast will likely return for season 2, including:

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks

Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez

Tyla Abercrombie as Mary Jo Sullivan

Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland

Caleb Foote as Benjamin Randy Randolf

Potential plot for season 2

Because season 1 is still in production, the writers haven't finalized the plot for season 2 yet.

But audiences can expect even higher stakes, richer character development, and a harder look at Gibbs and Franks' pre-NIS days.

The series will probably continue delving into Gibbs' path to becoming the iconic agent everyone knows from the original NCIS series, as well as his developing relationship with Franks and the rest of the team.

During season 1, the show centered on Gibbs learning the ropes at NIS with Franks as his mentor, cracking intricate cases, and navigating internal strife. Season 2 will presumably build on these narratives while introducing new characters and challenges that mold Gibbs' personal and professional growth.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins

NCIS: Origins will remain on CBS and most probably keep the existing time slot. Audiences missing the initial airing can view the shows a day later on Paramount+.

That makes it unavailable for watching on sites such as Netflix or Hulu. Although CBS has not made the episode order of season 2 official, it is likely to have a similar format as Season 1 with around 13-22 episodes.

The actual episode count can be subject to CBS's production and scheduling strategies.

With its second-season renewal, NCIS: Origins will continue to delve into Gibbs' early career, delivering more suspenseful investigations and character-based storytelling. Although information regarding season 2 is only just coming to light, one thing is certain: the NCIS world is as robust as ever.

Fans can look forward to intense cases, richer character histories, and a true depiction of the circumstances that forged Gibbs into the legendary agent he became.

Catch the latest episodes of NCIS: Origin on Paramount +.

