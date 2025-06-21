Is there going to be We Were Liars season 2? Explained

Prime Video has not yet confirmed if there will be a We Were Liars season 2. As of June 21, 2025, 3 days after the show's premiere, there has been no official news about a renewal. Many streaming services, including Prime Video, typically take a few weeks to decide what will happen with a show. This delay allows them time to gather data on viewership and evaluate the show's performance.

We Were Liars season 1 arrived on June 18, 2025, on Prime Video. The show has 8 episodes and can only be watched on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on E. Lockhart's best-selling 2014 novel under the same name.

As per Decider, although there is no sequel to We Were Liars by E. Lockhart, the author has published a prequel, focusing on the three Sinclair daughters—Penny, Carrie, and Bess.

The story is about Cadence Sinclair, a 17-year-old girl who goes back to her family's private island after a traumatic event. As she spends time with her cousins and boyfriend again, she has a hard time remembering what happened during a strange summer 2 years ago.

Cadence learns shocking new things about herself and her family in each episode. A terrible secret from the past turns her whole world upside down and leads to a heartbreaking conclusion.

Will there be We Were Liars season 2?

We Were Liars season 2 has no confirmation yet (Image via Prime Video)

We Were Liars season 2 has not been confirmed by Prime Video yet. No official news about a renewal has been released as of June 20, 2025. Streaming platforms often wait a few weeks to assess how many people watched a show before deciding what to do with it next, so fans may need to wait a bit longer.

Given that the main mystery is solved at the end of the first season, it's possible that the show was intended as a limited series, and the possibility for We Were Liars season 2 is still unknown.

Additionally, the emotional cliffhanger with the ghost in the finale has sparked fan speculation about possible spin-offs or creative extensions.

We Were Liars season 2 could go into family secrets in more depth or even start a new story. For now, viewers must wait for Prime Video to make a final decision. We Were Liars season 2 still has possibilities, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

All about We Were Liars season 1

The first season of the teen drama We Were Liars debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2025. It tells the tragic story of the Sinclair family based on the book by E. Lockhart of the same name.

The show takes place on a fictional private island near Martha's Vineyard, where the Sinclair family spends the summers. Cadence Sinclair Eastman, the main character, goes back to the island 2 years after an unknown accident left her with memory loss and headaches.

Over the course of the season, Cadence gets back in touch with her boyfriend, Gat, and her cousins Johnny and Mirren. They used to be called the "Liars" when they were all together. However, to Candance, something feels off as her cousins aren't close to her emotionally.

Through flashbacks, a deep-seated family conflict slowly comes to light, especially concerning her grandfather Harris and how he abused his daughters. As the Liars try to rebel against their unhealthy family system, a grim situation arises.

In the climax of We Were Liars, season 1, the Liars' plan to burn down the family's main house to break away from their family's history goes wrong. Cadence makes it out of the fire alive, but all of her friends die. Traumatized by her experience, she represses the memory of their deaths and hallucinates that they are still with her.

Throughout the 8 episodes, Cadence finds out the painful truth and deals with her memories. The final scenes are both haunting and moving because she decides to go against what her family wants her to do and honor her friends' memory by being honest and brave.

We Were Liars season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

