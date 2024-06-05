Is Harriet from Geek Girl autistic? Exploring how the show tackles neurodiversity

House of the Dragon fame Emily Carey, plays Harriet Manners in Netflix's Geek Girl, released on May 30, 2024. In the show, Carey portrays the role of a socially awkward teenager who loves to study but finds herself making waves in the fashion world.

Holly Smale, who wrote the partly autobiographical book the show is based on, admitted to BBC during a recent interview that Harriet's character in Geek Girl is indeed neurodivergent.

Holly also revealed that although she had completed writing the book before she was diagnosed with autism and dyspraxia, in hindsight Harriet's character had allegedly both these conditions.

Emily Carey on being on the autism spectrum

After news of Emily Carey's association with Geek Girl was made public, she went on Instagram Live and answered a few fan questions. Among a list of questions that were asked to her, a fan also asked if the actor was neurodivergent like the character she would be portraying. To which she responded that she in fact was.

Additionally, a day before the release of the show, Emily sat with Radio Times for an interview which further highlighted the similarities between her and the character she was playing. She revealed:

"When the cast was announced, the fans of the book, whether they knew me already or not seemed a little bit, like they had all these questions about whether I was actually autistic. And, I am, its all authentically cast, don't you worry."

Further adding:

"There were a lot of similarities between me when I was younger and the Harriet that I play. It felt like I was revisiting myself. I became so attached to the books because the character made me feel so incredibly seen... at a time when I felt so strongly like I didn't belong anywhere."

She also stated:

"Finding Harriet Manners, I felt like I belonged with her in that world. And now playing her, when I had to sit there and sob, it felt weirdly cathartic, like I was releasing something that my inner child needed to release somewhere - which sounds so overdramatic, but it's so true."

Harriet's character in Netflix's Geek Girl

Harriet Manners in Geek Girl is the opposite of a stereotypical 15-year-old girl in the 21st century. In the show, while others of her age are hooked to their phones or deciding on who to date next, Harriet is looking for ways to score better grades in school.

Harriet is what some people would call a bookworm or the teacher's favorite. Unfortunately, due to these same qualities, she is also someone who people often refer to as a geek and bullies her.

Throughout the show, Harriet is depicted as a person who is ashamed of her "Geek" title bestowed on her by her unwelcoming peers. She tries hard to shake off that title from her head. However, by the end of the show, it is revealed that Harriet has come to terms with the title, and rather than being ashamed, she is proud of it.

What is Netflix's Geek Girl about?

Netflix's Geek Girl is about a teenager's road to stardom after getting spotted by the talent acquisition team members of a high-profile fashion advertising company. In addition to that, the show is also about a teenager's journey towards self-discovery and acceptance.

All ten episodes of Geek Girl are currently streaming on Netflix.