Trouble seems to have found the Abbott family again in The Young and the Restless as Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) uncovers a deadly secret about her fiance Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins). Traci has been over the moon since Alan proposed to her at the Athletic Club, but whether or not Alan is truly who he claims to be remains a big question.

If this Laurent brother is truly Martin, then what does he want? His kidnapping of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) led the former to be on edge while the latter left town. He drove Ashley insane and is now dating Traci

Does he truly have something to do with all these four women or is he using them to target Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), the guy who is related to all these women? Considering all of this, it is quite likely that Jack is the centerpiece of the current The Young and the Restless plot involving Alan.

Why does Traci become suspicious about Alan in The Young and the Restless?

As suspicions about Alan's true identity grow, it seems quite likely that Alan is none other than Martin, who has pulled this stunt of pretending to be Alan before. The last time the evil twin situation happened was in Genoa City.

Alan and Martin Laurent's confrontation in France apparently resulted in Martin's death. Subsequently, Alan got into a relationship with Traci. However, his behavior has been rather suspicious for quite some time which Traci has not failed to notice.

A few months after Traci and Alan begin dating, Alan plans the perfect proposal for her and she happily agrees when he pops the question. When Jack finds out about it, he becomes suspicious that someone would want to get married to their partner after just months of knowing them.

Traci becomes suspicious when she notices Alan going to a different room to take calls and his hushed conversations stop when she enters the room, which are some signs Traci has been noticing.

In the meantime, although Alan and Traci are supposed to go to Paris together, Alan leaves first and asks Traci to join him there later. This puts his true intentions into question as there seems to be a chance that he is planning to call off the engagement. Further, if this is actually Martin pretending to be Alan, Traci might be in harm's way.

Why would Martin want to hurt the Abbotts in The Young and the Restless?

Martin clearly can be more dangerous than one would expect. After all, he held Phyllis and Sharon captive and even triggered Ashley's dissociative identity disorder. If the man Traci is engaged to is actually Martin, then his proposal could be part of a larger scheme to bring down the Abbott family.

Martin might want to hurt Jack through people he cares about. There could also be something much more personal than a business deal that Jack took away from Martin. Since Martin's targets mostly seem to be women, it might have to do with some woman they both wanted in the past.

Also read: What is happening with Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless? Explained

Looking back on Jack's past in The Young and the Restless, there is his first wife Patti whom he mistreated. Perhaps Martin and Patti have teamed up together to harass Jack through the women close to him. Patti could not get her revenge then, and maybe she is trying to get it now with the help of Martin who also does not like Jack. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

The Young and the Restless is available for streaming on Paramount+.

