Is Landman based on a true story? Explained

Taylor Sheridan’s new television series Landman was released on November 17, 2024, on Paramount Plus. The series is set in the background of oil rigs in West Texas.

Landman is based on the article titled The Permian Basin Is Booming With Oil. But at What Cost to West Texans? written by Christian Wallace for Texas Monthly, which was converted into the Boomtown podcast in 2019. Sheridan has collaborated with Wallace to create the series, who also served as the host of the original podcast. Both Wallace and Sheridan serve as the executive producers of the series.

Billy Bob Thorton plays the role of the lead character, Tommy Norris. The cast of Landman also includes Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, Michelle Randolph, and Andy Garcia, among others.

Which true story inspired Taylor Sheridan's Landman?

The main plot of Landman is based on the 12-episode audio podcast titled Boomtown, which made its debut on December 10, 2019. The show was hosted by the West Texas-based journalist Christian Wallace. The podcast was an extension of his article published in the Texas Monthly magazine.

The article, titled The Permian Basin Is Booming With Oil. But at What Cost to West Texans?, was first published in June 2019. In the article, Wallace covered the major oil boom in 2019 around the Permian Basin, which led to massive profits for the business corporations.

In the podcast, Wallace traces back the history of the Permian Basin and its transition towards becoming one of the most profitable oil fields in the entire United States. Throughout the 12 episodes, Wallace provided field interviews with the natives, especially the rednecks, highlighting the dangers suffered by the people inhibiting around with the exposure to toxic fumes. The Boomtown podcast aired its last episode on April 30, 2020.

What is the plot of Landman?

Set in the oil fields of West Texas, the story revolves around Tommy Norris, who is working as a crisis executive for business mogul Monty Miller. Tommy's primary job is to secure the land and manage the entire crew before the oil extraction takes place.

As per the trailer, the oil and gas industry makes $ 3 billion a day in pure profit, and it is only getting bigger. As much as the business digs money, it comes with an equal amount of risks. As much as the business wildcats make money, they throw the oil workers known as roughnecks to near-death experiences every single day.

With the character of Tommy Norris, the story chronicles to take the viewers on a journey, depicting the harsh realities of the oil business. Landman explores the constant exploitation faced by manual workers in the oil fields, with Tommy becoming its biggest example.

Who is in the cast of the series?

The cast of Sheridan's Landman is led by Billy Bob Thornton, playing Tommy Norris. The cast also includes:

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

Dakota Loving as Drake Roger

James Jordan as Bradley

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Michael Peña as Armando

Paulina Chavez as Ariana

Andy Garcia as Galino

All the episodes of the series are available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

