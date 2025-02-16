Is there a new episode of 20/20 on ABC this week (February 14)? Explored

This week's new episode of 20/20, titled Small Town, Big Con, is set to document the story of Michael Cochran, whose mysterious death shocked the entire community of Beckley, West Virginia.

Michael was a wealthy man who ran a defense contracting business. His wife, Natalie, worked as a pharmacist, and the couple led a luxurious lifestyle. However, on February 11, 2019, Michael suddenly fell ill and died. Initially, his death was believed to be caused by an illness.

However, when investigators started checking Michael's medical records, they were left stunned. The 20/20 episode Small Town, Big Con premiered on February 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm EST.

What is the story of the 20/20 episode subject Michael Cochran?

Michael Cochran created a successful contracting business and attained wealth (Image via Pexels)

As per a Memorable TV article published on February 14, 2025, Michael Cochran met Natalie when they were in high school in Beckley, West Virginia. The couple married while in college and later started a family after graduation.

20/20 episode subject Michael Cochran started working as a computer specialist, while Natalie worked as a pharmacist. After attaining some financial support, the couple started their defense contracting business. Their new venture soon began to succeed, and the couple attained multiple properties.

The residence soon became a noticed property in the neighborhood. On the surface, Michael and Natalie appeared as a successful couple in the community, with close friends, friendly neighbors, and a healthy relationship.

However, everything took a sharp turn when, on February 11, 2019, 20/20 episode subject Michael Cochran suddenly fell ill. The 38-year-old father and businessman was admitted to a hospital, where he passed away within a few days.

When authorities started an investigation into the death of Michael, they were shocked to find the secrets about Cochran's successful businessman.

Cochran's business scammed people with a Ponzi scheme.

Natalie Cochran was found guilty of wire fraud with a Ponzi scheme (Image via Pexels)

As per a Lootpress article published on January 19, 2024, the investigation into Michael Cochran's death was led by the West Virginia State Police Department. Authorities soon discovered that Michael and Natalie Cochran's seemingly successful business was actually a Ponzi scheme that had secretly defrauded its customers.

Retired West Virginia State Police Captain Tim Bledsoe and retired West Virginia State Police Financial Investigator Robert Hinzman began investigating Michael's friends, colleagues, and family members.

Eventually, Michael's wife, Natalie Cochran, came under prime suspicion. Initially, she was charged with wire fraud related to the Ponzi scheme. However, her charges were later reindicted to first-degree murder in connection with Michael Cochran's death.

Natalie Cochran was sentenced to a lifetime in prison without any chance of parole (Image via Pexels)

As per the Lootpress article, Natalie was already in prison with charges relating to wire fraud and was eventually put on trial at the Raleigh County Circuit Court. As reported by ABC News on February 14, 2025, Natalie Cochran was found guilty of the first-degree murder of her husband, Michael Cochran, on January 29, 2025.

A prosecutor from the Raleigh County Circuit Court sentenced her to a lifetime in prison without any chance of parole.

