Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week (April 18, 2025)? Explained 

There is a new installment of the investigative news show 20/20 on the air this week on April 18, 2025. The installment, entitled Unlucky Numbers, will air on ABC at 9:01 PM EDT. It is about the enigmatic disappearance of Abraham Shakespeare, a $30 million lottery jackpot winner who disappeared under suspicious conditions.

The show includes an exclusive phone interview with Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore, who was eventually convicted of Shakespeare's murder, as well as interviews from prosecutors, detectives, and others involved in the investigation. The episode can be watched live or streamed the next day on Hulu.

Summary of the April 18, 2025, Episode of 20/20

The next episode, Unlucky Numbers, looks at the case of Abraham Shakespeare, who was the recipient of a big lottery jackpot in Florida in 2006. His disappearance in 2009 left his friends and family with many questions.

The episode delves into the investigation of his death, which uncovered disturbing facts and raised suspicion about Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore, who was close to Shakespeare. The episode will feature ABC News Senior National Correspondent Matt Gutman's exclusive interview with Moore, offering fresh information on the case.

Other interviews include prosecutor Jay Pruner, Shakespeare's second cousin Ashley McMillian, and detectives David Clark and Greg Thomas. This installment seeks to offer a comprehensive glimpse into the intricate intersection of crime, trust, and wealth, giving viewers an in-depth grasp of what occurred and the ongoing investigation.

It is a mixture of investigative reporting and human interest storytelling, a signature of the 20/20 series.

How to watch 20/20's new episode

The new episode will be broadcast on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 9:01 PM to 11:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time on ABC. Viewers who cannot catch the live broadcast can watch the episode on Hulu the next day. Hulu provides a free trial for new and eligible returning subscribers, making it convenient for viewers who prefer watching on demand.

20/20 episodes are also consistently available on ABC's official website, where fans can view full episodes and get additional content like interviews and behind-the-scenes segments. The program is broadcast every week on Fridays at 9 PM Eastern Time, maintaining its legacy of investigative and human interest reporting.

The format and content style of 20/20

20/20 is a perennial news magazine show on ABC that intersperses investigative reporting, newsmaker interviews, and feature pieces on individuals and events. It addresses issues from crime, social problems, to human interest stories. It is famous for its in-depth interviewing and breaking interviews, frequently illuminating complicated or unsolved cases.

Each show lasts around two hours and contains several segments that are dedicated to various stories. The latest episode follows this pattern by presenting an in-depth investigation of a prominent disappearance case, with interviews from the major players in the case. The show seeks to inform viewers with facts and opinions from multiple sources about the case.

A new episode of 20/20 premieres on April 18, 2025, at 9:01 PM EDT on ABC. The episode titled Unlucky Numbers follows up on what happened to the missing lottery winner, Abraham Shakespeare. Exclusive interviews abound, including a sit-down interview with Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore, a prominent figure of interest in the matter.

The program will also appear on Hulu, which may be streamed after its TV broadcast. The show continues its history of blending hard-hitting investigative reporting with moving human interest tales, giving audiences in-depth, factual coverage of significant issues.

