Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week (June 13, 2025)? Explained

There's no new 20/20 episode set to air during the week of June 13, 2025. The latest episode was broadcast on June 6, a two-hour special that covered an investigation of the 2010 disappearance of Bonnie Woodward, a mother of four from Illinois.

Ad

The show had exclusive interviews and covered the case from the disappearance through the conviction of Roger Carroll in 2020 for her murder. After that, the most recent episode on record was broadcast on June 7, and there's no sign of a new upcoming episode for Friday, June 13, 2025.

20/20's recent broadcasts and schedule

20/20 is an American news magazine television program that airs on ABC and has been on the air for many years, mostly on Friday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The program features investigative reporting, human interest and newsmaker interviews.

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Recently, the show has moved towards celebrity scandals and true crime tales in a two-hour program. The show on June 6 was the most recent new episode, detailing a cold case in Illinois that was cracked after ten years, showing the show's ongoing focus on investigative reporting.

The show also airs on other evenings at times, like Saturdays, which sometimes have reruns of earlier tales. Yet no press release or show listing has announced a new episode on June 13. The ABC episode list and current news releases verify the June 6 episode as the latest new material.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Content and format of the June 6, 2025 episode

The show's June 6 episode was a two-hour special that covered the disappearance and killing of Bonnie Woodward. 20/20 correspondent JuJu Chang anchored the investigation, providing eyewitness testimony, interviews with family and law enforcement, legal advisors and reporters who tracked the case.

The show covered Bonnie's vanishing after leaving work at her nursing home, the finding of her abandoned car and the ultimate conviction for her killing of Roger Carroll based on new testimony. She was a 47-year-old nurse's aide who went missing from her work parking lot in Alton, Illinois, on June 25, 2010.

Ad

The case remained cold for years before 2018, when Roger Carroll's admission to his wife and their son's testimony led to the discovery that Carroll had killed Bonnie, incinerated the body and spread the remains. Carroll was convicted in 2020 and given a 65-year prison sentence for her murder.

This episode represents the show's method of in-depth reporting, which mixes investigative reporting with human interest aspects. It also illustrates the direction of programming for the show now, which is on true crime stories that are of great public concern and questions unanswered, which the program seeks to answer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How to stay up to date on 20/20 episodes?

For fans who want to follow 20/20, the most reliable sources for news on the most recent episode are ABC's official homepage and press releases. The ABC episode guide lists the latest upcoming and past episodes. Some news sources also publish episode previews or recaps from time to time, particularly when they feature high-profile cases or one-on-one interviews.

Ad

Because 20/20's programming may shift slightly based on other shows and special broadcasts, it's best to consult the official ABC listings near the date of broadcast. 20/20 will normally be broadcast on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, but special shows might be shown on other evenings, particularly Saturdays except during college football season.

Stay tuned for updates!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More