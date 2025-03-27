Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week (March 28, 2025)? Explored  

No, there will be no new 20/20 episode this week, March 28, 2025. Rather, the show will broadcast a special that will cover the Robert Limon murder and the trial that revealed a conspiracy of lies that included an open marriage, a hidden affair, and a deadly plot.

Co-anchor Deborah Roberts will anchor the investigation into the events leading up to Robert's death, recounting the trial that put two former lovers at odds. The two-hour 20/20 special will air on ABC from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT and will be streamed the following day on Hulu.

The episode will feature interviews with people associated with the case, providing an inside look at the intricate relationships and surprising turns of events that characterized this true-crime saga. The original air date of this episode was April 7, 2023; this week's broadcast is a repeat.

The Limon's: An Illusion of an Idyllic Life

As per ABC News Press Site, Robert and Sabrina Limon lived in Silver Lakes, California, with their two kids. The couple had a busy social life and were part of a tight-knit group of couples called "The Wolfpack." But the perfect picture of their life started to fall apart when Robert was murdered in an isolated industrial complex where he worked.

The search for the cause of Robert's death led police to discover that the Limons practiced an open marriage. Sabrina was also carrying on an affair with firefighter Jonathan Hearn. As suspicions escalated, both Jonathan and Sabrina were arrested for the crime.

As per ABC News Press Site, Sabrina was released when it was discovered that there was not enough evidence against her. Jonathan, in a shocking about-face, promised to testify against Sabrina if his sentence would be reduced, dgepress.com reports, days before he went to trial.

Key Players in the Case

The new 20/20 episode includes a series of interviews with people who are involved with the case. Valerie Wass, appellate attorney for Sabrina Limon, shares legal commentary about the case. Julie Cordova, Sabrina's sister, and Lydia Marrero, Robert's sister, share personal comments on what happened and how their families were affected.

As per ABC News Press Site, the show will have interviews with Nicolette, the couple's former friend, and Don Morse, the former football coach of Robert, who will reveal some insights into the social life of the couple and the nature of Robert. Serra Daldos, Jonathan's old friend, provides insights into the background of Hearn and his motivations.

The show also has interviews with police officers and legal experts who worked on the case. Former Kern Country detective Darin Grantham describes the investigation. Clayton Campbell, former attorney for Jonathan Hearn, and Richard Terry, former defense attorney for Sabrina Limon, share their insights on the legal tactics and obstacles.

On the ABC News Press Site, former Bakersfield Californian reporter Harold Pierce and former KERO-TV reporter Ken Machini offer media commentary on the case and how it was reported.

Broadcast and Streaming Information of 20/20

The 20/20 segment on the Robert Limon case airs on Friday, March 28, from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. The show also will be available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu the next day.

ABC News' 20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. Janice Johnston is the executive producer. As per dgepress.com, the series is famous for its in-depth analysis of real-crime enigmas, exclusive interviews, investigative reports, and celebrity stories.

Watch the latest episode of 20/20 on March 28, 2025, which explores the killing of Robert Limon.

