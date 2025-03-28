Is there a new episode of 48 Hours this week (March 29, 2025)? Explained 

This Saturday, 48 Hours will have a new episode, Dead Girls Don't Talk, on March 29, 2025, at 10 PM ET/PT. The incident is about the deaths of model Christy Giles and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in November 2021. They were dropped off unconscious at different hospitals by masked men after a night out in Los Angeles.

Giles was found dead, and Cabrales-Arzola succumbed to drug intoxication days later. Investigations resulted in the arrest of David Pearce, who was subsequently convicted of their murders and several charges of sexual assault.

Overview of 48 Hours

48 Hours is a long-running investigative reporting television series on CBS. It has been on the air since 1988 and includes in-depth coverage of real criminal cases, with or without interviews of victims' families, lawyers, and law enforcement officers.

Each episode touches upon a case in detail, providing the viewer with a detailed account of what led to the crime, how the investigation was carried out, and then the legal processes that followed. The series is anchored by various correspondents who bring their personal touch to every story.

48 Hours has won numerous awards for storytelling and investigative reporting. The show attempts to uncover the underlying problems of the criminal justice system and the human side of the headlines.

Which case is being covered this week?

As CBS News reported in November 2021, model Christy Giles and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were discovered unconscious outside two different hospitals in Los Angeles after an evening out. Giles was dead shortly after she was dropped off at Southern California Hospital in Culver City. Cabrales-Arzola, left at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center in critical condition, died several days later of multiple organ failure caused by drug intoxication.

CBS News indicates that the two women had gone to a party in a warehouse prior to visiting the Beverly Hills apartment of David Pearce, a Hollywood producer. Toxicology reports later indicated a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA in their bodies. Close to 11 hours after they had arrived at Pearce's apartment, masked men were observed dropping them at various hospitals.

As reported by CBS, investigators had arrested Pearce and charged him with manslaughter, but later, it was upgraded to first-degree murder as forensic evidence and testimonies came forth. Pearce was also accused of raping and sexually assaulting other women on multiple occasions over the course of 14 years. His roommate, Brandt Osborn, was charged as an accessory after the fact.

CBS also reported that Pearce was convicted of first-degree murder and several counts of sexual assault in February 2025. He could receive up to 148 years to life in prison, with sentencing on March 13, 2025. Osborn's trial resulted in a mistrial, and he has a pre-trial hearing on the same date.

The case, as reported by CBS, highlighted drug crimes and the risks of predatory activities, sparking continuous debates regarding safety in public places.

When and where to watch 48 Hours?

48 Hours airs on CBS every Saturday night at 10 PM ET/PT. For viewers who missed an episode and want to watch a rerun or catch this week's episode after it has aired, episodes are available to stream on platforms like Paramount+ and the official CBS website.

Other than traditional broadcasting, the majority of cable channels also offer on-demand viewing where older episodes of 48 Hours are available to be viewed by the audience. For those interested in following up on this particular case or viewing more stories presented in earlier episodes, such websites provide an easy way to watch the content.

To catch Dead Girls Don't Talk, it will air on March 29 at 10 PM ET/PT on CBS, or check the local listings to determine if the time has been changed.

