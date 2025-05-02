Is there a new episode of 48 Hours this week (May 3, 2025)? Explored

A new 48 Hours episode will premiere on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. Titled The Boy Across the Street, the episode explores the 1984 murder of college student Catina Salarno by her high school boyfriend, Steven Burns, who resided next door.

The case, which has been the center of the Salarno family's decades-long struggle for justice, will include interviews with Catina's mother, Harriet Salarno, and sisters, Nina and Regina Salarno. Correspondent Erin Moriarty covers the facts of the crime, the investigation, and the family's attempts to keep Burns behind bars.

What case is being covered in this week's 48 Hours episode?

The latest episode of 48 Hours, airing on May 3, 2025, retells the story of the 1979 murder of Catina Rose Salarno, a 19-year-old University of the Pacific coed murdered by her former boyfriend, Steven John Burns. The couple had grown up as friends and neighbors in Stockton, California.

Still, the relationship became violent when Salarno broke off with Burns to date other men while she attended college. Burns followed Salarno to her dorm and killed her in the head with a gun that had been stolen from her father's shop.

Most significant case facts:

Timeline of crime: Burns killed Salarno on September 3, 1979, her first day of college. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1980 and was sentenced to 15 years to life.

Burns killed Salarno on September 3, 1979, her first day of college. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1980 and was sentenced to 15 years to life. Parole record: Burns has been rejected for parole 13 times (as of January 2025), the last time being due to concern for public safety threats.

Burns has been rejected for parole 13 times (as of January 2025), the last time being due to concern for public safety threats. Impact on advocacy: Salarno's mother, Harriet Salarno, established Crime Victims United of California in 1990 using her daughter's case to advocate for tougher parole legislation and victim rights.

Salarno's mother, Harriet Salarno, established Crime Victims United of California in 1990 using her daughter's case to advocate for tougher parole legislation and victim rights. Legal context: The case impacted California's criminal justice reforms, such as lobbying for the Three Strikes Law by organizations affiliated with the Salarno family.

The episode covers the investigation, Burns's parole hearings, and the family's decades-long effort to keep him behind bars. Interviews probably feature law enforcement, legal experts, and Salarno's relatives, especially her sisters Nina and Regina Salarno.

Background of 48 Hours

48 Hours is an investigative news program that reports on a single crime story for each episode. Each episode lasts around 45 minutes and interweaves interviews, archival sequences, reenactments, and on-scene reporting to present a detailed examination of the case.

The show follows a mostly straight timeline—from the crime to the investigation, trial, and any remaining questions. It doesn’t have a regular host but features rotating correspondents like Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Natalie Morales, Tracy Smith, and Anne-Marie Green.

The production is led by executive producers Judy Tygard and Anthony Batson, with senior and field producers managing on-site coverage.

48 Hours generally start with a short teaser summarizing the case, sometimes in the form of reenactments or interviews with victims' families, followed by acts discussing the victim's and suspect's background, investigative leads, forensic findings, and legal hurdles.

48 Hours generally concludes with case updates or wider implications. Legal experts and former prosecutors, and defense attorneys also frequently appear on episodes to offer background information. Investigative experts such as genetic genealogist CeCe Moore have been featured on DNA evidence breakthrough episodes.

When, where, and how to watch this week's 48 Hours episode?

The episode airs live on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+ after its broadcast. For viewers seeking additional context, CBS’s 48 Hours website and FAST channel offer archived episodes and themed programming blocks, though the latest episode will not be available on these platforms immediately.

48 Hours episode on May 3, 2025, airs at 10:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

