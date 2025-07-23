Is there a new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this week (July 23, 2025)? Explained

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode explores the story of Dr. Kendra Hatcher, who was shot to death in the parking garage of her Dallas apartment on September 2, 2015. When authorities reached the crime scene, they suspected a robbery turned murder.

Investigators discovered that Kendra's purse was missing and retrieved a handgun magazine lying beside her body. However, surveillance footage detected a black Jeep entering the garage before the murder was committed. The body of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject Kendra was found ambushed by the murderer.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, titled 10 Minutes to Sunset, is set to document the complete investigation behind finding the killer of Dr. Kendra Hatcher. The episode will air on July 23, 2025, at 8 pm EST on Oxygen.

What is the story of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Kendra Hatcher

Kendra Hatcher earned a dental degree from the University of Kentucky (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Bulletin Times, Kendra Kay Hatcher was born in Springfield, Illinois, on February 3, 1980. The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Kendra, grew up with three siblings in the neighborhood of Pleasant Plains.

After attending DePauw University and majoring in Spanish, she went on to join the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. As reported by Bulletin Time, it was in 2015 when Kendra started working as a pediatric dentist, after earning her dental degree from the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Ricardo was a dermatologist who met Kendra through a dating app (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Bulletin Time, the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Kendra, first met Dr. Ricardo "Ricky" Paniagua through a dating app. As reported by Entertainment Now, Ricardo was from Northern California and attended Stanford Medical School.

Reportedly, it was in 2011 when Ricardo completed his dermatology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Within the first few months, Kendra and Ricardo started a relationship. The couple was soon planning for a marriage and were saving money for the wedding.

Dr. Ricardo had broken up with Brenda Delgado before starting his relationship with Kendra (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Entertainment Now, before meeting Kendra, the dermatologist Dr. Ricardo Paniagua was in a three-year relationship with a woman named Brenda Delgado. Ricardo had broken up with Brenda months before he met Kendra.

However, Brenda still believed that a reconciliation could happen, which led to her rage and jealousy on the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject, Kendra Hatcher, eventually providing the motive for murder.

The murder of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject Kendra Hatcher

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject Kendra Hatcher was shot to death in the parking lot of her Dallas apartment (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Bulletin Times, it was on September 2, 2015, when the body of Kendra Hatcher was found in the parking lot of her Dallas apartment. The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode victim was shot in the head. Initially, the crime was suspected to be a robbery gone wrong, since her purse was missing.

From the nearby surveillance camera footage, investigators discovered that moments before the murder, a Black Jeep entered the garage. The vehicle was soon tracked down, belonging to Luis Ortiz, who claimed lending it gi Brenda Delgado on the day of Kendra's murder.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered culprit, Brenda Delgado, carried out an execution plot on Kendra Hatcher (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Texas Monthly, authorities discovered that Brenda Delgado had been following Ricardo ever since their breakup. It was reported that she was constantly keeping track of Ricardo's location, had access to his email, and passwords. He even had the key to Ricardo's apartment, and constantly kept screenshots of his text messages and airline reservations.

As reported by the BBC, Brenda hired a small marijuana dealer named Kristopher Love and a single mother named Crystal Cortes to carry out an execution plot. Reportedly, Brenda promised Kristopher $ 3000 and drugs through her connections. As reported by CNN, Crystal Cortes was provided with $ 500 to drive her car into the gateway.

Crystal Cortes provided her testimony against Kristopher and Brenda (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Bulletin Times, when Crystal was questioned, she said she was forced to drive the Jeep by a stranger. However, soon she confessed and revealed that Kristopher shot Kendra to death.

As reported by CNN, Brenda Delgado fled to Mexico to avoid arrest. Reportedly, the FBI offered a sum of $ 100,000 for any information leading to her arrest. As per the Independent, it was on April 8, 2016, when the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered subject Brenda Delgado was arrested in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, by Mexican authorities.

As reported by Inside Edition, it was on October 6, 2016, when Brenda was extradited to the United States and put on trial. As per NBC News, it was in October 2018 when Crystal Cortes received a sentence of 35 years behind bars.

Brenda, Kristopher, and Crystal were arrested and found guilty (Image via Pexels)

She cooperated with the authorities and became the star witness against Kristopher Love and Brenda Delgado. Kristopher was convicted of capital murder on October 31, 2018. He was sentenced to death and is currently on death row, imprisoned in the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Texas.

As per Law & Crime, it was on June 7, 2019, when the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered culprit, Brenda Delgado, was found guilty of capital murder. She is currently serving her life sentence at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, Texas.

