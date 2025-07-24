  • home icon
Is there a new episode of Dateline: Unforgettable this week (July 24, 2025)? Explained

By Sneha Haldar
Published Jul 24, 2025 07:10 GMT
Several injured in an altercation in Bremen - Source: Getty
Dateline: Unforgettable to explore the case of Ken Juedes (Image via Getty)

Yes, there is a new episode of Dateline: Unforgettable this week on July 24, 2025. The upcoming episode is titled The Trouble on Dill Creek Farm, which is set to air tonight at 8:00 PM ET on Oxygen.

The episode follows the case of a pharmacist called Ken Juedes, who was found shot to death in his Wisconsin farmhouse. This case led investigators to embark on a 15-year hunt for his killer, who was finally caught in 2019. The episode originally aired as a part of NBC's Dateline series on November 11, 2022, and now it is being brought back by Dateline: Unforgettable for a retelling.

All about tonight's new episode on Oxygen's Dateline: Unforgettable

There is a new episode tonight on Oxygen's Dateline: Unforgettable, which is titled The Trouble on Dill Creek Farm. The episode will be reported on by Dateline's Andrea Canning, and it will air at 8 PM ET on Oxygen.

For those without a cable network, the episode can also be streamed on Peacock or watched via Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu +, or Live TV, which offer Oxygen as part of their packages.

What is Ken Juedes' case all about on Dateline: Unforgettable?

On August 30, 2006, 58-year-old Ken Juedes, who was a local pharmacist, was found shot dead at his Dill Creek Farm. The incident was reported by Cindy Schulz-Juedes, his second wife, who had called 911 after discovering him dead. Schulz-Juedes had married Juedes in Las Vegas in 2004, two years before the incident.

Juedes was a pharmacist at Memorial Health Care in Medford, and he had been shot twice with a 20-gauge shotgun, once in the back and once in the chest, as per Oxygen. When investigations began, it was found that Juedes had gifted Cindy a similar gun several years ago, but Schulz-Juedes claimed that it had been stolen, though no theft was ever reported.

youtube-cover
Investigations into the case revealed that Juedes had life insurance policies that totaled more than $950,000. Moreover, he also owned a four-bedroom property, which was valued at nearly $350,000. It also came to light that Cindy had allegedly racked up a massive credit card debt of $75,000 in the first year of their marriage, as per the Wausau Daily Herald.

Despite the evidence against her, Cindy Schulz-Juedes avoided arrest in her husband’s killing for years. It was only on November 27, 2019, that she was arrested and jailed on a $1 million bond for the murder of her husband. She was 67 years old at the time of her conviction and was sentenced to life in prison for her husband's murder.

During her sentencing, Schulz-Juedes maintained her innocence and insisted that she had nothing to do with her husband's death and was being wrongly accused. As per the Wausau Daily Herald, she said in court,

"As an innocent person, I know the pain and heartache my husband's death has caused my family, my husband's family, and myself. He was my companion, my friend, my soul mate, my love, my future, my life."
However, despite these claims, the victim's family members remained unmoved, and they even talked about how Cindy had torn their family apart with her lies even before Ken's murder. As per the Wausau Daily Herald, she also reportedly refused to let the family give Juedes a funeral or see his remains.

Catch more about the case tonight on Dateline: Unforgettable.

Edited by Tiasha
