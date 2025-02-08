Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (February 7, 2025)? Explored

Dateline season 33 episode 14 explores the story of an American businessman Bob Lee, who was fatally stabbed to death on April 4, 2023. The episode, titled Under the Bay Bridge, documents the investigation that followed after the tech mogul and founder of Cash App was mysteriously murdered.

Initially, the murder of Bob Lee was considered to be a robbery. However, upon further investigation, authorities discovered a pre-planned murder strategy, which was motivated by rage and jealousy. The Dateline episode this week sets to explore the different perspectives revolving around Bob Lee's murder.

The Deadline episode provides documentation of personal interviews of Lee's colleagues, relatives, close friends, his ex-partner, lawyers, and the investigators on the murder case.

The episode will be released on February 7, 2025, on NBC.

What is the story of Dateline season 33 episode 14 subject Bob Lee

Dateline episode subject Bob Lee was a successful entrepreneur (Image via Pexels)

Bob Lee was a software engineer and a tech entrepreneur, who became famous for the creation of the Cash App. It was a digital wallet launched in 2013, which allowed its users to enable money transactions, while also allowing users to invest in stocks and bitcoin.

Bob Lee soon began to earn wealth and popularity, with his innovations connected with the cryptocurrency market. As per an Independent article, published on April 16, 2023, Bob Lee started investing in startups in 2014, which went on to become major companies, including SpaceX, Clubhouse, and Figma.

Dateline episode subject Bob Lee made money by investing in start-ups (Image via Pexels)

As per an NBC News article, published on April 5, 2023, Lee had two children named Damien and Scout, with Krista Lee. It was in 2019 when he and his wife separated, and Lee moved to Miami to stay with his father.

The murder of Dateline episode subject Bob Lee

Dateline episode subject Bob Lee was fatally stabbed with a knife (Image via Pexels)

As per a Washington Post article, published on April 5, 2023, on the morning of April 4, 2023, Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in his chest and hip, while he was on the 300, block of Man Street in the neighborhood of San Francisco.

As per an ABC article, published on December 18, 2024, the authorities found in the CCTV footage, a car driving away after leaving Lee, bleeding on the floor.

Lee reportedly called 911 Emergency and begged for help over 47 times. After discovering him unconscious on the scene, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where Lee died of multiple internal injuries.

As a CNN article, published on May 2, 2023, Lee's medical reports released by the San Francisco medical examiner's officer, revealed that the victim suffered from multiple knife wounds, along with a punctured heart and lung.

Dateline episode subject Bob Lee suffered from a punctured heart and lung (Image via Pexels)

As per another NBC article, published on May 2, 2023, the autopsy reports revealed that Lee had alcohol, ketamine, and cocaine in his system. As per an Esquire article, published on February 3, 2025, Lee's death caught major attention in the national news.

Big Tech entrepreneurs provided their condolences on the tragic death.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk even went on to post on X about the growing crime rates in San Franciso. He wrote:

“violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

Nima Momeni was charged with second-degree murder

Dateline episode culprit Nima Momeni was taken into arrest (Image via Pexels)

As reported by a Fox News article, on April 13, the San Franciso Police Department went on to charge Nima Momeni, for the murder of Bob Lee. Momeni was a software engineer, who had been running an IT consulting firm since 2015.

As per The San Francisco Standard article, published on October 26, 2024, the investigators discovered that Bob Lee shared a casual se*ual relationship with Nima Momeni's sister Khazar Elyssnia, while he was married. It was also found that three years before Lee's murder, he briefly dated Nima Momeni's ex-girlfriend.

During the trial for Lee's murder, Momeni revealed that Elyassnia was in an open marriage. As per a CBS article, published on April 14, 2023, hours before the murder, Lee had attended several parties with Elyassnia and had taken several drugs.

Dateline episode subject Bob Lee suffered from drug abuse and had an affair with Momeni's sister Khazar Elyssnia (Image via Pexels)

Momeni reportedly went to confront Lee, about whether his sister was doing drugs with him. This is when the brawl started which led to the murder. As reported by KPIX TV, on December 17, 2024, Nima Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder of Deadline episode subject Bob Lee.

As per the Esquire article, upon Momeni's sentencing, Lee's family expressed their relief. They said:

“We’re happy that Nima Momeni will not be on the streets and no longer has the opportunity to harm anybody else in this world,” said Timothy Oliver Lee to the cameras outside the courtroom. “The verdict of murder two will put him away for a long time.”

Momeni currently faces a charge of 15 years to a lifetime in prison. His sentencing is yet to be confirmed.

Check our other article, to know details about more cases on NBC's Dateline. Viewers can stream the episodes of Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

