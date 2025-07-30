Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (July 30, 2025)? Explained

Dateline episode this week explores the story of Akia Eggleston, a 22-year-old mother from Maryland, who mysteriously disappeared on May 3, 2017. Akia was the mother of a two-year-old and was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen withdrawing money from a Baltimore Bank to pay the down payment for a home mortgage. Authorities opted for a massive search investigation, but the body of Akia Eggleston was never recovered. It was in February 2022 that Akia's husband, Michael Robertson, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife.

Dateline: Unforgettable episode titled The Day Akia Disappeared explores the complete investigation behind Akia's disappearance. The official synopsis reads,

"A pregnant woman vanishes before her own baby shower and her worried family raises the alarm."

What is the story of the Dateline subject, Akia Eggleston?

Akia was last seen withdrawing money from a bank in Baltimore (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, the Dateline subject Akia first met Michael Robertson back in the 1990s. It was only in 2016 that they reconnected and eventually started dating. The couple eventually got married and had a daughter together.

As per the victim's family, Akia was a loving mother and a skilled dancer. As reported by CBS News, on the day of her disappearance, Akia was last seen withdrawing money from a BB&T Bank in downtown Baltimore. Reportedly, the money was taken out to pay the down payment of the mortgage of a new home, which she planned to share with with husband and children.

Alia was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, Akia was eight months pregnant with her second child. Her family and friends reported her disappearance to the police when Akia did not show up for the baby shower. During the initial investigation, authorities conducted a massive search operation, conducting over 100 interviews, but failed to find the remains of Akia Eggleston.

However, six months after Akia's disappearance, a debit card showed up in front of Akia's Cherry Hill apartment in Baltimore, as reported by Oxygen. Investigators predicted that the debit card was kept there on purpose, since the card didn't have any signs of damage or environmental exposure.

Investigation into the disappearance of Dateline subject Akia Eggleston

Michael Robertson became the prime suspect behind Akia's disappearance (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, during the investigation, authorities suspected Akia's husband, Michael Robertson, of her disappearance. It was reported that before Akia's disappearance, she had a heated argument with Robertson. This was because Akia had posted on social media about her pregnancy.

Reportedly, during her pregnancy, Akia Eggleston had posted the image of her sonogram on Facebook. Additionally, Michael Robertson was the last person who saw Akia alive. Investigators predicted that the heated argument had fuelled Robertson's intention to murder.

Michael Robertson received two consecutive life sentences in prison (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, it was in February 2022, when the Dateline culprit Michael Robertson was arrested and charged with the murder of Akia Eggleston and her unborn child.

After retrieving Robertson's cell phone records, Google searches from his computer, and personal statements, Robertson was found guilty in July 2023. As reported by CBS News, it was on October 25, 2023, when Michael Robertson was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison.

