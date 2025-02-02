Assassin's Creed, a popular video game series, is again creating a buzz. Ubisoft, the developer behind the franchise, has expanded its periphery beyond gaming. They have brought it to books, comics, and even a 2016 film. The series follows the conflict between the Assassins, supporting free will, and the Templars, who are trying to seek control.

Though set in several historical eras, every film presents fresh characters and settings while keeping stealth and action as its central theme.

Yes, Netflix is currently moving ahead with a live-action series based on Assassin's Creed. Ubisoft has officially announced that they are working on a new project and as of now, it is in the early stages. Fans are speculating that it will be releasing in mid or late 2025.

Assassin's Creed on Netflix: A glance at the upcoming series

Netflix and Ubisoft announced the live-action series in October 2020. Jason Altman, the head of Ubisoft Film & Television mentions:

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise.”

He further adds:

"We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe."

To take note, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik were listed as executive producers at first. However, both left the company in later years. Ubisoft confirmed they had hired some talent for the project in April 2021 but did not provide details. Jeb Stuart, who wrote Vikings: Valhalla, was named writer and showrunner in June 2021.

Yet no release date has been decided upon. The company is, however, now seeking a showrunner. Along with live-action series, Netflix's agreement with Ubisoft covers animated and anime shows.

Development progress and setbacks

While excitement around the project has been high, the Assassin's Creed series has faced multiple changes in leadership. In February 2022, Jeb Stuart confirmed that the show was still in the early stages, with no casting decisions made. He also suggested that the series would feature global locations and intense action scenes.

However, Stuart said he was leaving in January 2023 because of creative conflicts and Ubisoft's executive reorganization. Jason Altman left Ubisoft for a job at Netflix about the same time, depriving the project of two key players.

Ubisoft reassured viewers that the live-action adaptation is still under work despite these obstacles.

What to expect from the series

Ubisoft has stated that the Assassin's Creed live-action series will be a genre-bending adaptation. They mention:

"The deal includes multiple different series, the first of which will be a genre-bending live-action epic, while the others will be animated and anime adaptations."

This implies that although adhering to the main ideas of the franchise, the show might add original storytelling devices. The show is supposed to feature historical settings, fast action, and a rich narrative anchored in the long-standing struggle between the Templars and the Assassins.

Netflix's dedication to multiple adaptations suggests the Assassin's Creed franchise may expand beyond a live-action series. While no details have been released, Ubisoft's past attempts to port the game to other platforms suggest that the company wants this right.

Assassin's Creed: A closer look at the franchise

The first Assassin's Creed game debuted in 2007. The novel Alamut and the medieval Persian Hashashin sect inspired Ubisoft Montreal's series. The games combine historical fiction and science fiction, letting players explore different eras and uncover an Assassin-Templar war.

The series follows different protagonists across various time periods. The first five major games revolved around Desmond Miles, a contemporary person using the Animus tool to relive the memories of his ancestors. Later entries brought fresh characters, including Assassin's Creed Origins' Layla Hassan and Odyssey.

Though it has had delays and leadership changes, a live-action Assassin's Creed series is formally under development at Netflix. The project is still under development even though Ubisoft has not yet revealed a release date.

