Is Thora Birch in Mayfair Witches? Everything to know about her role

Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice’s novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, returned with its second season on January 5, 2025, on AMC+. In this supernatural thriller, Thora Birch finally shows up as Gifford Mayfair in the episode Ten of Swords, which aired on January 12, 2025.

As Gifford, Birch plays a wealthy but reclusive tarot card reader. In this season, her character meets the mysterious and dangerous Lasher.

Mayfair Witches is about a neurosurgeon named Rowan Fielding who finds out that she is the heir to a family of witches plagued by a scary being called Lasher.

Thora Birch’s role as Gifford Mayfair in Mayfair Witches

Expand Tweet

Trending

In Mayfair Witches season 2, Thora Birch plays Gifford Mayfair, a wealthy yet self-doubting family member who becomes entangled in Lasher’s dangerous schemes.

In a January 12, 2025, TV Insider interview, Thora Birch described her character Gifford as a prominent yet reclusive member of the Mayfair family. Obsessed with tarot reading and drawn to the occult, Gifford isolates herself at her lake house while sensing impending doom. Her tarot readings reveal her family is in danger from dark forces, though the exact threats remain unclear.

What happens to Thora Birch in Mayfair Witches?

Expand Tweet

When Gifford meets Lasher in episode 2, Ten of Swords, the season takes an unprecedented turn. Lasher hunts for Gifford at her lake house. He is now fully grown and looks like a person.

At first, Gifford doesn't know how dangerous he is, but a mysterious, supernatural force pulls him to her. After their short encounter, Gifford suffers a fatal hemorrhage.

In the books, Gifford has the power of foresight. In the series, this skill is shown rather subtly through her intuitive tarot readings.

Gifford Mayfair’s unique traits

Gifford Mayfair from Mayfair Witches is a unique character even though she doesn't possess any magical powers.

Instead of being angry, she uses her energy to become very good at tarot reading, which is her own special way of communicating with the supernatural. Her interest in the supernatural is both a strength and a weakness, because it makes her more interested in the dark secrets surrounding her family.

Gifford stands apart as she stays to herself a lot. She spends time alone at her lake house, which is partly because her relationships are tense, especially with her husband, and she wants to get away from the chaos in her family. Even so, she is loyal to her family and puts their health and happiness ahead of her own.

Lasher's strong influence on the Mayfair family is shown in further detail through her storyline in season 2.

Significance of Gifford Mayfair’s death

Lasher's constant threat is shown by Gifford's death in Mayfair Witches season 2. Although she didn't have magical powers, her tragic death shows how easily Lasher can control and kill Mayfair women.

His meeting with Gifford brings up important issues on permission, manipulation, and the darker sides of the family's supernatural history.

Mayfair Witches season 2 is available to stream on AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback