Is Tom Felton going to return as Draco in HBO’s Harry Potter series? Details explored 

Warner Bros. Discovery's Harry Potter series is set to begin filming this summer at Leavesden, London, as confirmed by showrunner Francesca Gardiner. As per the official press release from Warner Bro's, the new series will span a decade-long. It will also be based on all the seven books written by J.K. Rowling while delving deep into the events occurring in each book.

HBO announced that the Harry Potter series will be written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Her previous works include Succession, Killing Eve, and His Dark Materials. Mark Mylod, who worked with Gardiner on Succession, will also direct multiple episodes of the series.

Tom Felton, who played the antagonist Draco Malfoy in the original movies, will not be returning to reprise his role in the new series. While the original cast members from the movie are not expected to return, fans are hoping that Felton takes up the role of Lucius Malfoy, Draco's father.

However, as exclusively reported by the Daily Mail in an article published on April 29, 2025, Felton is reported to be involved in the behind-the-scenes content for HBO. This could form part of a documentary about the making of the TV show.

Tom Felton would like to surprise Harry Potter's new Draco Malfoy

German Comic Con Dortmund (Image via Getty)

In a recent interview with People Magazine published on April 10, 2025, ahead of the Harry Potter store opening in Chicago, Felton revealed that being in the Goblet of Fire-themed space brought back fond memories. Reflecting on his own time as playing Draco Malfoy, Felton said it was difficult to pick a favourite memory from filming the eight-movie franchise.

"Lots of hours with this in my hand, so it's kind of cool to see that again. Yeah, many happy memories," he added while picking up a Draco wand from the store's collection.

Felton further added that the OG cast are still close and remain in touch via a WhatsApp group chat.

"In fact I just took a video of the store and sent it to them. But yeah we're all very tight still, very close. We're usually in four corners of the earth at the same time, so it's difficult to round us all up together. But Slytherins and Gryffindors are friendly," he joked.

He also stated that the entire cast is excited to see where the new series will go and expressed interest in surprising the actor who takes on the role of Draco Malfoy.

"I think we're all very excited to see the wizarding world continue. I look forward to knocking on young Draco's door and surprising him, or something like that," he said.

Will Daniel Radcliffe be making an appearance in the Harry Potter Series?

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter (Image via YouTube/ Harry Potter)

Daniel Radcliffe portrayed the iconic role of Harry Potter in the movie franchise. In an interview with Comicbook, published on July 3, 2023, Radcliffe addressed the possibility of appearing in the HBO reboot.

He stated that it was unlikely he would be asked to return, even for a cameo as a different character, since the series aims to set itself apart from the older films.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he confirmed.

He also mentioned that he wasn't seeking out any roles in the reboot but expressed his support for the project.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it,” he added.

The new Harry Potter series is set to begin filming and will debut on HBO Max in 2026.

