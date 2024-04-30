Is Villanelle a specific type of psychopath in Killing Eve? Explained 

British spy thriller Killing Eve is a television series produced by Sid Gentle Films in the UK for BBC America and BBC Three.

The show centres on Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence agent entrusted with apprehending a psychotic assassin, Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the pursuit goes on, the two grow obsessed with each other.

Villanelle is a primary psychopath. She's determined to show that killing is not gender-based and that ladies are fine to enjoy evaporating a person's life. Motivated by financial gain and taking inventive, loud, artistic vengeance on her victims, she subverts the stereotype of the typical female killer.

Who is Villanelle in Killing Eve?

Villanelle was a vicious orphan with a violent past. She had an obsession and a relationship with an older, caring French instructor. When Villanelle became envious of the instructor's husband, she castrated him. She was employed by a company named The Twelve.

Villanelle had nothing before being taught to become a killer with a specific goal. Without hesitation, she has been instructed to kill people everywhere. She now leads a life she loves, thanks to this. Villanelle is depicted clearly as a psychopath in all four show seasons.

Villanelle's seemingly innocent demeanour belies a vicious savagery within. She;s a living, breathing, shopping, killing psychopath who has an insatiable hunger for killing that groans in her stomach. Living in complete disregard for human morality, Villanelle murders with flair abandons and carries no remorse at all.

Not resembling most psychopaths, who frequently establish and pursue their objectives, Villanelle begins her career as a hired assassin in Season 1 of Killing Eve. As she obeys her handler, she becomes a kind of controlled psychopath who enjoys killing the people she's sent after without any personal motive.

Who is a Primary Psychopath? Everything you need to know

Dr Mark Freestone, who acts as a psychiatrist consultant for the show Killing Eve, works with Phoebe Waller-Bridge to accurately portray the character of a contract psycho-killer. Mark Freestone spoke to the Radio Times about both characters Villanelle and Eve Polastri's mental health in the show,

According to him, Villanelle is a primary psychopath in the show Killing Eve, which means that she was born with "hereditary, genetic factors. A primary psychopath is born with a brain that's predisposed to be fearless, sensation-seeking and guiltless."

As fans of the show are aware, Villanelle commits heinous crimes with little to no apparent regret. There's more to her obvious lack of empathy than meets the superficial criteria for psychopathy as defined by the general public.

In Comer's portrayal, Villanelle is shown to be not just heartless and petty nasty but also intelligent, endearing, practical and occasionally very thoughtful.

The show breaks the standard concept of women typically being secondary psychopaths, ones who kill others to seek revenge or for a purpose. A killer can be created by layering psychopathic features on top of a culture that encourages violence.

Villanelle in Killing Eve loves what she does and enjoys the art of killing her targets, as assigned by her customers. This trait is made even more apparent in Killing Eve's Season 3, Episode 4 when Villanelle is ordered to kill a former Russian agent's wife to obtain information about her family.

She poses as a gardener and begins to trim the late husband's widow's flowers when the widow rushes to stop her. Following an unhappy chat and a lighthearted, kid-like chase around the yard, Villanelle uses a hose to choke the widow to death.

The decision to use this personal manner of execution after the tender, carefree moment they shared is a startling contrast that perfectly captures Villanelle's intimate relationship with murder.

Her simple financial principles and the satisfaction she derives from killing seem far more conventionally masculine than vigilantism or "love."

Of course, as the seasons in Killing Eve go on, she naturally grows more erratic and reckless in her killings, occasionally acting on whims, more fitting the profile of a classic psychopath.

However, one thing that never changes is the cold chuckle or sly smile that follows every heartstopping death.