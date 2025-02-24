"It lacked anything more exciting" — Fans not impressed with The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist after Apple Cider Vinegar

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist is a two-part docuseries that revisits the crimes committed by infamous wellness influencer Belle Gibson. In 2013, Belle claimed that she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and had only a few months to live.

However, she announced that she was abandoning traditional cancer treatments in favor of alternative healing practices. Her story quickly gained traction as she documented her battle with cancer on social media and her blog, amassing a massive following. Supporters provided both emotional and financial aid, out of which she created a natural wellness brand.

Despite being initially given just four months to live, Belle miraculously survived for five years. This raised doubts from some of her closest friends, as she failed to provide any medical documentation to prove her claims. The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist documents the complete series of events, which led to exposing Belle's cancer treatment scam.

However, fans seem not very impressed after watching the two-part docuseries, as compared to Netflix's hit Australian drama Apple Cider Vinegar, which is a fictional narrative of Belle Gibson's story.

On February 20, 2025, a Reddit user wrote:

"I agree just finished it and it lacked anything more exciting than the other netflix series touched on. Wanted to hear more about the actual impact of her lies."

Replying to it, another user wrote:

"me as well! i don’t think i’d recommend it to someone who’s already seen the netflix one because it’s actually quite similar and the reenacted show was better"

The two-part docuseries includes personal interviews from journalists Richard Guilliatt and Clair Weaver, neurosurgeon Kate Drummond, Belle Gibson's brother Nick Gibson, her stepfather Andrew Dal-Bello, Women's Weekly Australia news editor Bryce Corbett, psychologist Sandy Rea, and Belle's former friends Rebecca Jones, Chanelle McAuliffe, Anthony de Sylva, and Shelby Nagy.

Another user posted on Reddit:

Replying on the post, one of the users commented:

"The worst thing about this entire show, belle was not a victim! I’m so confused as to why the people they’re interviewing are feeling sorry for her? The lady lied about cancer like? So strange she’s nasty and pathetic, and funnily enough fair karma would be her actually suffering cancer like all those she manipulated had. Nasty nasty lady."

A lot of users expressed their disapproval of the way Chanelle McAuliffe, Belle's former friend, narrated Belle's story. Many noted that she was somewhat biased in providing descriptions of her experiences. One of the users wrote:

"Came to Reddit because Chanelle as a friend was a huge red flag!! Halfway through 1st episode and long enough for me to tell she was not angry that she was scamming people but she was JEALOUS of how popular she was and took that opportunity to bring her down."

Another user said that one doesn't need enemies when one has a former friend like Chanelle. While another user commented:

"is it just me or, this blonde woman wearing black who confronted her was seems jealous about belle's career, she sounds b*tchy or a type of friend that'll stab you in the back."

What to expect from The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist?

Journalist Richard Gibson reveals how he exposed Belle Gibson's cancer scam in Neurosurgeon Kate Drummond (Image via Pexels)

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist is a two-part documentary series that delves into the events leading to Belle Gibson getting exposed. The documentary begins with an interview featuring journalist Richard Guilliatt, one of the first individuals to research and expose Belle Gibson's cancer scam through his article.

In The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, Richard recalls being a staff writer back in 2014 at The Australia Newspaper. At the time, his wife was diagnosed with brain cancer, which led him to stumble upon Belle Gibson's story. However, as he started researching her past, he realized her claims were completely falsified.

The documentary also features Belle's former friends, Rebecca Jones, Chanelle McAuliffe, Anthony de Sylva, and Shelby Nagy. They recall how Belle's claims were completely in contrast with what she portrayed on social media. Psychologist Sandy Rea comes to the panel to clarify how it is medically impossible to survive multiple cancers, as claimed by Belle Gibson.

Neurosurgeon Kate Drummond analyzes Belle's claims of being diagnosed with multiple cancers in Neurosurgeon Kate Drummond (Image via Pexels)

Additionally, neurosurgeon Kate Drummond, director of neurosurgery at Royal Melbourne Hospital, dives deep into Belle Gibson's medical history. She clarifies that Belle Gibson's claims of being diagnosed with multiple cancers and managing to stay healthy and active for more than five years are not medically possible.

Lastly, The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist takes personal interviews with Belle's brother, Nick Gibson, and her stepfather, Andrew Dal-Bello. Throughout her journey, Belle kept her family a secret. She claimed that her mother was suffering from sclerosis, while her brother was autistic.

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist opens up the truth about Belle Gibson's childhood (Image via Pexels)

In the docuseries, Nick Gibson clarifies that though their mother suffered from sclerosis, her claims about him being autistic are completely a lie. Additionally, he reveals that Belle had been a troubled teenager who moved out of home and started living with an older man during her early teens. Belle's stepfather, Andrew Dal-Bello, authenticated Nick's claims to be true.

Finally, The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist brings in psychologist Sandy Rea, who examines Belle's mental condition. She explains that Belle's mental condition reveals that her pathological lying comes from someone who has lost touch with reality.

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist explores the story of Belle Gibson through multiple perspectives. It presents an unbiased view through personal testimonies from Belle's family, friends, and colleagues, who have shared their unique experiences, and research on Belle Gibson's journey and her series of scams.

