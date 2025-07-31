"It was never anything serious" — Friends explain delayed 911 call in Idaho Murders in One Night in Idaho

One Night in Idaho is a documentary series that explores the complete story behind the 2022 Idaho Murders. The Amazon Prime series premiered on July 11, 2025. The murders occurred on November 13, 2022, when four students from the University of Idaho were stabbed to death at their off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.

The victims included Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, and Madison Mogen. Authorities estimated that the murders took place between 4 am and 4:20 am on November 13, 2022. However, the 911 call was not made until around 11:58 am that morning. As reported by Today, Josie Lauteren, Hunter Johnson, and Emily Alandt, friends of the victims, were called by Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen.

Funke and Mortensen, who were present in the residence that night and survived the attack. In the documentary, Josie Lauteren shared that she received a call from Mortensen, asking her to come over.

"She's called us before and been like, 'Oh, I'm scared. Can you bring your boyfriends over?' But it was never anything serious, it was just like, a pan fell — like, actually nothing," Lauteren recalled.

Reportedly, the three-storey house, which had six bedrooms, was shared by five female university students.

Dylan Mortensen revealed the killer walked past her

Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen were roommates who survived the house attack (Representative image via Pexels)

Mortensen revealed that Funke and she were in the basement when they called Kernodle a few times, but all the calls went unanswered. Emily Alandt stated that she didn't think the call was urgent and therefore decided to walk to the house.

"When we got there, Dylan and Bethany had exited the house. They looked frightened just kind of like, hands on their mouth, like, I don't know what's going on, type (of) thing. When I was going up the stairs, Hunter Johnson was already in the house. We were just a bit behind," Emily said.

Josie Lauteren revealed that as soon as she stepped into the house, she realized something was not right. Reportedly, it was Hunter Johnson who told them to call 911.

"Tell him there's an unconscious person," Johnson said.

Dylan Mortensen was the first person to call 911 (Representative image via Pexels)

It was Dylan Mortensen who first called 911, as revealed by Lauteren. She further added that Mortensen was completely hysterical after the events and took the phone from her. As per the documentary, Mortensen reported to the investigators that she woke up around 4 am, in the morning after hearing a loud sound.

Mortensen reported that a man with thick eyebrows entered the residence through the sliding door (Representative image via Pexels)

Mortensen added that she heard strange noises from upstairs when she opened the bedroom door, and she saw a man with thick eyebrows, who had entered the residence. She revealed that the killer walked past her toward a sliding door. Josie Lauteren, Hunter Johnson, and Emily Alandt also share their personal experiences in One Night in Idaho.

The One Night in Idaho culprit, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, was arrested and charged

Bryan Kohberger was the prime suspect behind the Idaho Murders (Representative image via Pexels)

As per reports, Bryan Kohberger was the prime suspect behind the Idaho Murders. Authorities received a public tip, claiming a Hyundai Elantra was near the crime scene, on the night of the murder.

The car was tracked down to a PhD and teaching assistant named Bryan Kohberger. When the One Night in Idaho culprit Kohberger was interrogated, they found the murder knife, pistol, and black face mask from his residence.

One Night in Idaho's culprit, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder (Representative image via Pexels)

On December 30, 2022, the One Night in Idaho culprit, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested on one felony count of burglary and four counts of first-degree murder.

On July 2, 2025, Kohberger was found guilty of one count of felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder. Kohberger received four consecutive life sentences behind bars, without any chance of parole, with 10 additional years for burglary, on July 23, 2025.

