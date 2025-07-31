“It was a tragedy” - Rupert Everett opens up about being ‘fired’ from Emily in Paris season 5

The upcoming Emily in Paris season 5 has generated attention not only for its evolving storyline and returning cast but also for the absence of British actor Rupert Everett. In his July 2025 Vanity Fair interview during the Marateale Film Festival, Everett shared that he had expected to return to the Netflix series:

"I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, 'Next year we'll speak.' But ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me. For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn't get over it."

The actor opened up about how he was quietly removed from the cast, and claimed that he had no follow-up or formal notice after his appearance in the season 4 finale.

Everett made his Emily in Paris debut in the episode titled All Roads Lead to Rome, where he played Italian fashion designer Giorgio Barbieri. The storyline took Emily and her colleagues to Italy for a business opportunity, during which Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) reunited with her old friend, Giorgio.

More about Rupert Everett's removal from Emily in Paris season 5

During the interview, the actor further reflected on the nature of the entertainment industry:

"Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you — but then things change, and they lose your character. I don't know why."

Despite Everett's comments, a source close to the production told Vanity Fair in July 2025 that the actor was only brought on as a guest star. According to the source, his character's story had reached a "natural conclusion" and was not intended to continue in the fifth season. Netflix has not made any formal announcements regarding Everett's departure from Emily in Paris season 5.

The schedule for the show indicates that filming for season 5 began shortly after the conclusion of Season 4. In July 2025, Deadline interviewed creator Darren Star, who claimed that the next season would have sequences set in both Paris and Rome.

"We filmed in Rome for the first four weeks, and it was exciting to be there. We're back in Paris now. Emily is definitely back in Paris," he said.

Everett's role was featured in the Rome storyline, but the show has not confirmed any return for the character of Giorgio Barbieri.

Are there any character departures from Emily in Paris season 5?

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris (Image via Netflix)

Rupert Everett is not the only actor saying goodbye to the series. Camille Razat, who has played Camille since season 1, also confirmed that she will not be returning for Emily in Paris season 5. Her departure, however, was voluntary.

In April, Razat announced her decision on Instagram.

"After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," she wrote.

She thanked the show's creators and left the door open for a possible return in the future, saying Camille "will always be a part of the Emily in Paris world."

Emily in Paris season 5 returning cast and new characters

Despite the departures, the core cast of Emily in Paris season 5 remains intact. Lily Collins will reprise her role as the lead character, Emily Cooper. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu also returns as Sylvie.

Other main characters are also set to return, including Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

The series also brings in new faces. Bryan Greenberg, Minnie Driver, and Michèle Laroque will appear in recurring roles. These additions are expected to freshen up the storyline as the show explores new locations and challenges for Emily and her colleagues.

What lies ahead for Emily in Paris season 5?

Emily will have to deal with the changing needs of her job and relationships in two big cities in Emily in Paris season 5. By introducing new characters and reuniting the leading group, the show aims to maintain its blend of fashion, drama, and charm.

The story is different now that Camille and Giorgio are gone, but Emily's trip is still the main subject of the show. Just like every other season, Emily in Paris season 5 will mix fantasy with the real world of love, desire, and starting over.

Emily in Paris season 5 is set to premiere later in 2025.

