Jadon Shackleford's mother struggles to watch Netflix's Unlocked after seeing her son's murderer on the show

Jadon Shackleford's mother found Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment distressing to watch as it involved her son's murder accused, Jordan Parkinson. She found it hurtful to watch the accused being given added facilities as part of the experimental show. She recently spoke to Fox16 about being unprepared and surprised by the show's premise and said:

"I have not been able to finish the whole thing. I've started it and stopped it many times."

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, which arrived on April 10, 2024, has been in the news for various reasons. The series is an experimental trial by Sheriff Eric Higgins to empower jail inmates with more freedom to change their behavior and attempt to reduce repeat offenses.

The series focused on the inmates' cases when Jadon Shackleford's murder investigations were highlighted. Jordan was the first to be booked for the death, followed by Grant Nichol and Evan Franklin. While Franklin was found guilty, the charges against Jordan and Grant were dropped, and they were set free to go.

Jadon Shackleford's mother finds Unlocked: A Jail Experiment difficult to watch

After the release of Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, Jadon Shackleford's murder investigation reached a turning point. The first accused, Jordan Parkinson, was one of the participants in the experimental show. As part of the experiment, Jordan enjoyed more freedom and received gifts and free phone calls.

Hailey Shackleford, mother of Jadon Shackleford, found the Netflix show disturbing, as per Fox16. She claimed to have started to watch the show but stopped, unable to finish. She spoke to the media house, saying:

"There are real people involved and real people that are hurting seeing one of the people that murdered my son doing an experiment and getting gifts and free phone calls and all this stuff when I can never call my child again."

She explained that it was painful to watch someone who took her child away. As for the reason behind conducting the trial, she didn't believe anyone who was connected to a violent crime deserved "any sort of reward."

Jadon's mother further emphasized that she wasn't the only one; families of other victims whose perpetrators were part of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment must also be aggrieved by the show. She also said if she had known about the Netflix show before, she wouldn't have felt blindsided.

What was Jadon Shackleford's murder case?

Jadon Shackleford, a 21-year-old resident of Little Rock, Arkansas, was shot on January 8, 2022, at Meriweather Park. He later died from the injuries sustained from the gunshot.

Little Rock police arrested 18-year-old Jordan Parkinson in April 2022 for Jadon Shackleford's murder. Jadon's mother, Hailey, and sister, Britton, who were fighting towards the #JusticeForJadon movement, were waiting for more arrests.

In December 2022, the police made two more arrests in the case: Grant Nichol and Evan Franklin. As investigations started, it was revealed that a drug deal between the victim and the perpetrators went wrong, and Evan Franklin shot Jadon Shackleford, as reported by Arkansas Online.

Jordan and Grant assisted and cooperated with the authorities and the jury to bring a strong case against Franklin. While Franklin was charged with the murder of Jadon, charges against Jordan and Grant were dropped due to their cooperation, and both were released on bond.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: What is the show about?

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is a Netflix series that tests the psychological theory that empowerment and accountability among criminals lead to better behavior and a reduction in recidivism.

Started by Sheriff Higgins of Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, the trial included fifty inmates from high-security confinement being moved to a more relaxed area within the premises. They were allowed to undertake responsibilities of their choice and see them through. They were held accountable for their actions, and rewards such as gifts and free phone calls were given for good practices.

The show presented a transformation in the attitude of many inmates, leading to a more positive outlook towards the experiment.

