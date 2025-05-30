Jamie Faith’s murder: A complete timeline of events

Jamie Faith was an American Airlines director who was killed in the Dallas neighborhood on October 9, 2020. Jamie was going for a morning walk with his wife, Jennifer, and Maggie.

Ad

As per the neighbours, a masked man appeared in the walkway and shot Jamie several times. Jennifer revealed that the killer attempted to steal her rings, and they ran away from the scene in his pickup truck. Jamie Faith was declared dead when the authorities reached the scene.

During the initial investigation, authorities failed to trace the killer's identity. However, a neighbour revealed that the killer's truck had a distinctive T-shaped sticker on the back window, which led authorities to track the culprit. Dateline's new episode, titled Losing Faith explores the complete investigation behind the murder of Jamie Faith. The episode will be released on May 20, 2025, at 9 pm EST on NBC.

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

What is the story of Jamie Faith?

Jamie Faith met Jennifer on a blind date and got married in 2012 (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Jamie Faith first met Jennifer on a blind date. Soon, the two developed a strong relationship, as reported by their friends, Theresa and Toss Jensen.

Ad

Jamie Faith married Jennifer in Las Vegas in 2012. As reported by CBS News, Jennifer already had a daughter from her previous relationship named Amber, whom Jamie legally adopted after their marriage. Their family's residence was initially based in Arizona.

Jamie was shot multiple times by a masked man (Image via Pexels)

It was in 2017, they moved to the Dallas neighborhood in Texas. As reported by ABC News, Emery Wilson was one of the first witnesses to the crime. She revealed walking to her walkway and finding the body of Jamie Faith lying on the street. Wilson revealed that she saw the killer in a mask and hoodie, with a gun in his hand.

Ad

As per CBS News, from the nearby surveillance cameras, investigators managed to track down the killer's vehicle. Reportedly, the vehicle was identified to be a black Nissan pickup truck. Investigators traced that the car had a T-shaped sticker on the back window of the driver's seat.

Jennifer received a charity donation of $ 60,000 through the GoFundMe account (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, during the initial stage of the investigation, Jennifer's close friends and family set up a community support group by opening a GoFundMe account. Reportedly, the account was able to raise a sum of $ 60,000 as charity for Jennifer and her daughter Amber.

Ad

As reported by ABC News, two months after the murder, Jennifer provided an interview to a local TV news channel. She appealed to the public to look out for a black Nissan pickup truck with the distinctive T-shaped sticker on its back window.

Investigators began to suspect Jennifer of her involvement in the murder of Jamie Faith.

Jennifer was having an affair with Darrin Lopez (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, during the investigation, authorities decided to go through Jennifer's phone and discovered that she had an affair with an Army veteran named Darrin Lopez. Authorities eventually discovered that Jennifer was in a relationship with Darrin back in high school.

Ad

As per the call records, it was back in March 2020, when Jennifer started to reconnect with Lopez, while still being married to Jamie Faith. As reported by CBS News, through aerial surveillance, authorities managed to trace down Darrin's black Nissan pickup truck with the T-shaped sticker at his property in Tennessee.

Darrin Lopez was arrested on a traffic stop check in Tennessee (Image via Pexels)

As reported by ABC News, it was on January 11, 2021, when Darrin Lopez was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee. As per CBS News, when police officers searched one of his vehicles, they found the murder weapon, the face mask, and credit cards that belonged to Jennifer Faith.

Ad

As reported by CBS News, Jennifer and Darrin first connected through email. During this time, Jennifer falsely claimed that Jamie Faith was physically abusive to her. Investigators discovered this was a way to provoke Darrin Lopez into killing Jamie.

Investigators discovered that Jennifer provoked Darrin to kill her husband (Image via Pexels)

As reported by ABC News, during a phone conversation, Jennifer told Darrin that she would only be safe if Jaie Faith were dead. Reportedly, it was on October 8, 2020, when Darrin Lopez took a drive from Tennessee to Texas to kill Jennifer's husband.

Ad

Darrin Lopez pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jamie. The father of three daughters and two stepdaughters had sustained head injuries during his missions in Iraq. His attorneys argued that Jennifer used Darrin's condition to commit the murder.

As reported by CBS News, Jennifer Faith was arrested by the authorities on February 24, 2021. Seven months later, she was charged with the murder of her husband, Jamie Faith.

Jennifer Faith was found guilty of the murder of her husband (Image via Pexels)

Investigators reported that Jennifer used the charity money from GoFundMe to buy gifts for the murderer, Darrin Lopez. Additionally, she bought flight tickets and a television for herself. As reported by CBS, it was on February 7, 2022, when Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty to her involvement in the murder of her husband, Jamie Faith.

Ad

She accepted the guilty plea, and her death sentence was changed to lifetime imprisonment. As reported by ABC News, it was in July 2023 when her case went to trial. Jennifer Faith was eventually sentenced to 62 years of imprisonment.

Check our other articles to learn more details about other cases on Deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More