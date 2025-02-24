Jane Fonda delivers fiery SAG Awards speech on unions and empowerment

American actress and activist Jane Fonda has always been outspoken about the issues that challenge society. So, when she received the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025, she used the opportunity to seemingly address the current political climate in the US under the Trump administration.

Fonda pointed out the radical governance approach adopted by the current government, which she argued undermines the rights of many. She urged her colleagues in the industry to unite for a worthy cause, emphasizing the importance of forming unions and the power of empowerment. Additionally, she spoke about the need to build a society based on trust and empathy.

What did Jane Fonda say in her acceptance speech during SAG Awards 2025?

Jane Fonda spoke about the importance of empathy at the SAG Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

Jane Fonda did not shy away from expressing her thoughts while accepting her Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025 on February 23, 2025. After receiving the esteemed award, she dedicated around eight minutes to addressing the audience.

As previously mentioned, Fonda harped on ideas such as the importance of unions. In her speech, she said:

"I'm a big believer in unions. They have our backs. They bring us into community, and they give us power. Community means power, and this is really important right now when workers' power is being attacked, and community is being weakened."

She also pointed out how SAG-AFTRA differs from many other unions due to the nature of actors' work, which does not produce anything "tangible." She remarked:

"What we create is empathy. Our job is to understand another human being so profoundly that we can touch their souls. We know why they do what they do. We feel their joy and their pain."

Additionally, Fonda addressed the challenges artists and others have faced since the change in US administration. Without directly naming anyone, she expressed:

"A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming our way. And even if they're of a different political persuasion, we need to call upon our empathy and not judge, but listen from our hearts and welcome them into our tent. Because we are going to need a big tent to resist successfully what's coming at us."

What did Jane Fonda say about Sebastian Stan's character in The Apprentice?

Jane Fonda referenced Sebastian Stan's role in The Apprentice during her speech (Image via Getty)

Sebastian Stan portrayed current United States President Donald Trump in the 2024 biographical drama film, The Apprentice. In her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards 2025, Jane Fonda referred to Stan's character in the film and expressed that many award attendees might have "played bullies and misogynists" in their careers.

She pointed out that such characters, despite their negative behaviors, likely experienced bullying themselves as children, being ridiculed for showing any emotion. Fonda stressed that even though people might dislike these characters' actions, it’s crucial to "understand" and "empathize" with them. This would help in promoting a sense of community and goodwill.

The Life Achievement Award presented to Jane Fonda at the SAG Awards 2025 is yet another testament to her remarkable career. Her other accolades include two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, a Critics' Choice Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and eight Golden Globe Awards. Throughout her career, she has received nominations in around 129 categories across various award shows.

