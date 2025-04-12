Jasmine Pace’s murder: A complete timeline of events

Jasmine Pace was a 22-year-old girl from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who was reported missing by her family in November 2022. Her body was discovered in a suitcase a few days later, handcuffed, and with multiple stab wounds, according to News Channel 9 ABC reports dated Jaunary 13, 2025.

The police took up her case, and a shocking discovery followed. It was found that the murderer was her boyfriend, Jason Chen.

Chen's trial took place in January 2025 for a week, with several witnesses including Jasmine's family members and investigators. Chen was ultimately found guilty and received a life sentence.

The entire case and trial will be the subject of episode 24 of season 33 of Dateline. Titled The Pin at Apartment 210, the episode will be presented by Blayne Alexander on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10 pm EST on NBC.

What happened to Jasmine Pace?

In early 2022, both Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace and Jason Chen were 22 and students at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. They met through an app and began dating, per News Channel 9 ABC (Jaunary 13, 2025).

On November 22, 2022, as per phone records, Jasmine spoke to Chen for over an hour, after which she informed her mother that she would be spending the week with a friend. She then went to his apartment at Tremont Street, where her mother last reportedly saw her, around 11.27 pm.

On November 23, 2022, at 2.18 am, Jasmine's mother received a message from her phone with a location pin. She went there and discovered Jasmine's driving license and credit cards. However, there was no sign of anyone else, although a neighbor reported to have heard a commotion around 2 am.

On November 26, 2022, a photo appeared on Jasmine Pace's Facebook page with the caption "Thanksgiving with my baby." This worried her family since it was out of character for her. Moreover, they realized it was an old picture as it lacked Jasmine's tattoos, per a Local 3 News report dated January 22, 2025.

On the same day, her friends also received texts from her phone, claiming that she wanted to be alone. Her mother testified in court later that she tracked Jasmine through the "MyChevy" app and found her car abandoned near Mountain Creek Road, with the seat adjusted for someone taller than Jasmine. She immediately called 911 to report Jasmine Pace as missing.

On November 27, Chattanooga Police met Jasmine's mother, Catrina Pace, who told them about Chen's apartment. They obtained a warrant and found blood and blood spatter in the living room, bathroom, and bedroom, along with newly purchased cleaning supplies.

They also discovered other evidence including broken glass, indicative of a "violent altercation," per News Channel 9 ABC (Jaunary 13, 2025).

The next day, police found footage from Chen's apartment complex, showing him leaving in a mask, with his hand wrapped in black fabric.

On November 30, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp and the police chief in Nolensville, Tennessee, announced the arrest of Chen, citing evidence found in his home and lacerations in his hand suggesting a fight.

On December 1, Jasmine Pace's body was found inside a suitcase, off the Suck Creek Road outside Chattanooga. She had been stabbed 60 times.

Chen appeared in court for a bond hearing on December 6, 2022. Jasmine Pace's funeral was held on December 8, with a candlelight vigil two days later.

What happened to Jason Chen?

Chen was initially taken to Franklin, Tennessee, in 2022, but transferred to Hamilton County without bond later that year. His trial started on January 13, 2025, with Judge Boyd Patterson presiding, per Local 3 News (January 22, 2025). The prosecution team, led by DA Coty Wamp and Chief Homicide Prosecutor Paul Moyle, presented over 18 witnesses.

On January 20, 2025, Chen was charged with, and convicted of, first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He received life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Watch all the details of Jasmine Pace's murder on NBC's Dateline on April 13, 2025, at 10 pm EST.

