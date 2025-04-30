Jean Charles de Menezes’s shooting death: A complete timeline of events

Jean Charles de Menezes was a Brazilian who was suspected to be one of the culprits behind the failed London Bombing attempt, which took place on July 21, 2025. This was an Islamic terrorist attack, which followed the 7/7 London Bombings, on July 7, 2005, that killed 52 people.

It was the next day, on July 22, 2005, when he was shot multiple times to death by the Metropolitan Police authorities. Jean Charles de Menezes was misidentified as a culprit named Osman Hussain. He was followed by officers from the Metropolitan Police to Stockwell station on the London Underground.

After boarding the train, Jean Charles de Menezes was shot eleven times. Seven bullets hit his head, killing him on the spot. The complete investigation behind the tragic execution of Jean Charles de Menezes is documented in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. The Disney+ documentary made its release on April 30, 2025.

What happened to Jean Charles de Menezes

Jean Menezes worked as an electrician in London (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by The Telegraph, Jean Charles de Menezes was born in Gonzaga, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. His father worked as a bricklayer, and Menezes grew up on a family farm. He had a keen interest in electronics and went on to pursue a professional diploma at the age of 19. It was in March 2002 that Menezes moved to Britain on a student visa. He eventually started working as an electrician in London.

As reported by The Guardian, during the time of the shooting, Jean Charles de Menezes was sharing his flat with two of his cousins. In the morning, he received a call where a client from Kilburn wanted to fix his fire alarm.

Police officers started following Jean Menezes from Scotia Road (Image via Pexels)

On July 22, 2025, the Metropolitan Police officials were searching for four suspects who tried to detonate a bomb on a bus and at London Underground Stations. Menezes was tracked down by an officer who was stationed at Scotia Road.

Reportedly, he went on to compare Menezes to the CCTV image of one of the prime suspects from the previous day. As reported by The Guardian, the officer referred as Frank revealed that former Gold Commander Cressida Dick permitted the police officers to continue the following Menezes, and prevent him from entering the London Underground Stations.

The execution of Jean Charles de Menezes

Authorities followed Menezes to the Stockwell Tube Station (Image via Pexels)

As reported by BBC News, during the July 21, 2005, bombing attempts, authorities found a gym membership card in one of the detonated bags. It was identified to be belonging to a suspect named Osman Hussain.

Authorities mistook the identity of Jean Menezes as Osman Hussain, which they later justified was due to his "Mongolian Eyes", as reported by The Telegraph. The authorities followed Menezes to Stockwell Tube Station, located in the London Borough of Lambeth.

Commander Cressida Fock ordered the suspect to be detained before he could enter the station. Reportedly, Menezes rushed quickly to board the first arriving train, entered inside and took one of the empty seats.

Three surveillance officers followed Jean Menezes into the train (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Daily Dispatch, three surveillance officers with their code names Hotel 1, Hotel 3, and Hotel 9, followed Menezes into the train. As narrated by Hotel 3, Jean Charles de Menezes stood up and approached him.

This is when Menezes was grabbed, and his arms were pinned against his torso. He was then dragged on the floor of the carriage. Hotel 3 revealed that he heard multiple gunshots. As reported by the Daily Telegraph, a total of eleven bullets were fired at the victim, which was found from the shells at the crime scene.

Reportedly, seven of the bullets hit the head of Jean Menezes, while one went through his shoulder. Menezes immediately died at the crime scene. As reported by The New Zealand Herald, it was on July 23, 2005, when the Metropolitan Police discovered that Menezes was not one of the culprits in the attempted bombings.

Jean Menezes was flown to Brazil for the funeral (Image via Pexels)

The authorities issued an official apology to the family of Jean Menezes. It was initially reported that the family would receive a sum of £585,000 as compensation. However, as per The Guardian, the Metropolitan Police provided a sum of £100,000 to the victim's family.

As reported by BBC News, it was on July 27, 2005, when the body of Jean Charles de Menezes was flown back to Brazil. It was on July 29, 2005, when the funeral of Menezes was held at his hometown in Gonzaga, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

