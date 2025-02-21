"Jenna about to go Wednesday on these two" - Internet reacts to Jenna Ortega and Kevin Costner reacting to SNL50 sketch

SNL50: The Anniversary Special was broadcast live from 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio 8H on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The event celebrated the sketch comedy series, completing 50 years on air since its premiere in October 1975 with numerous sketches and musical performances.

One of the sketches at SNL50: The Anniversary Special featured Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte performing a Les Misérables number from the stands while standing next to Jenna Ortega and Kevin Costner seated in the audience.

Jenna and Kevin looked visibly startled and uncomfortable with their close proximity to the performers. One fan took to social media to comment on Jenna's state of mind by saying:

"Jenna about to go Wednesday on these two."

Many X users also remarked on how uncomfortable Jenna Ortega and Kevin Costner looked during the skit from SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

"Kevin Costner and Jenna Ortega caught in a comedy sandwich," joked one user.

"She looks extremely uncomfortable," pointed out one user.

"Don't worry Jenna Ortega is use to being (in) horror scenes," commented another user.

Many viewers took to the social media platform to wonder if Jenna and Kevin were a part of the skit and were just pretending to look surprised.

"I mean, it has to be on purpose, planned, as a skit. He's hitting her head. His arm is all over her head. So, the assumption is that he thought she wouldn't mind? He clearly does it all on purpose - if you watch the video a couple of times on loop, it's obvious. No, it was a skit, Jenna Ortaga was in on the joke, and she was not upset. She's an actress. Thank you for coming to my TED talk," said one X user.

"How did they even fit in between all that star power? just keeps getting better, said one user.

"Look like those awkward extras in scenes that are in the background and don't know what the hell they are supposed to do so they just aimlessly pantomime to look involved," remarked another user.

A closer look at the SNL50 sketch starring Forte and Sudeikis

Jason and Will's skit was part of a larger 'Moving to New York' musical sketch that showcased the city's transformation through the decades, starting from 1975 to the present.

Throughout the sketch, John Mulaney introduced the tourists, Pete Davidson and David Spade, to the city's highlights from every decade.

During the 1990s segment, Mulaney told the tourists that the beloved city was taken over by cartoon mascots. It was then that Jason and Will appeared dressed as the Times Square mascots, a pimp and Elmo respectively.

They broke into a version of Look Down from the famous Les Misérables musical.

Kristen Wiig, dressed as the green M&M, joined the two by belting out a version of I Dreamed a Dream from the musical. The sketch ended with the two men leaning in for a kiss, leaving Jenna Ortega and Kevin Costner feeling crushed in between.

Furthermore, Jason moved his hand around a lot, often hitting Jenna in the head, while she tried to scoot towards Kevin, during the sketch. Although the two stars looked uncomfortable in their seats, it's hard to tell if their expressions were genuine or a part of the skit.

Moreover, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Woody Harrelson, and Jason Momoa can be seen looking bemused in the background.

The SNL50: The Anniversary Special was celebrated with much fanfare

The SNL50: The Anniversary Special lasted for three hours from 8 pm to 11 pm. The anniversary special episode was a star-studded affair, with several Hollywood A-listers in attendance.

It was hosted by Steve Martin and saw the original SNL cast members - Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, and Laraine Newman return to the famous studio.

Also, most of the former SNL members like Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Rachel Dratch, Amy Poehler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Fred Armisen, Kate McKinnon, etc. attended the event.

Furthermore, SNL50: The Anniversary Special brought back iconic sketches like Debbie Downer, Scared Straight, The Stagehand, Close Encounters, etc.

It also featured the Q&A Segment with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler along with the Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Lastly, the event included musical performances by Paul Simon, Sabrina Carpenter, Adam Sandler,, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Lil Wayne and The Roots.

Viewers can stream SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Peacock.

