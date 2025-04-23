Jennifer Levin's murder: A full timeline of events

Jennifer Levin was an 18-year-old woman whose half-naked body was found behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art on August 26, 1986. Her body was found by a cyclist around 6:15 am, twisted around a tree. There were numerous wounds throughout her body, suggesting that the teenager was violently abused before her death.

Investigators discovered that before her death, Jennifer was at a bar named Dorrian's Red Hand. An eyewitness revealed that she was last seen with a man named Robert Chambers. Upon looking into Chambers' details, they discovered that he had a long history of felony, alcoholism, and drug abuse. The complete investigation behind the murder of Jennifer Levin is documented in the Morbid: True Crime Podcast episode titled Robert Chambers: The Preppy Killer. The episode was released on April 21, 2025, on multiple platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Audible.

What happened to Jennifer Levin

The strangled body of Jennifer was found by a cyclist (Image via Pexels)

As per People, Robert Chambers was a prep student who had briefly dated Jennifer Levin before her murder. When the detectives investigated, they found out that on the night of the murder, the victim was with Robert at the Dorrian’s Red Hand bar, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

As reported by Good Housekeeping, several witnesses from the bar saw the girl leave the bar with the alleged accused. Later, Jennifer was found with several wounds and scratch marks on her face and body. Her left eye was swollen, and there were deep marks on her neck. As reported by The New York Times, upon autopsy, medical examiners confirmed that Jennifer Levin was strangled to death but her fingernails were heavily bruised, suggesting that she tried to fight back her perpetraitor.

The investigation of Robert Chambers

Investigators discovered that Robert Chambers was a drug abuser (Image via Pexels)

As per People, when investigators reported to Robert Chambers' residence, they saw he had numerous scratches on his face and hands. Upon questioning, he said that the scratches were done by his cat. Upon investigation, police discovered Robert was a drug abuser. The alleged murderer changed his storytelling upon interogation saying he had left the bar with Jennifer Levin, however, she had gone in a different direction to buy cigarettes.

However, the teenager's friends confirmed she was not a smoker, which again contradicted his story. Robert Chambers finally came up with another story, telling that the two indulged in se*ual activity and Jennifer died due to an aggressive se*ual encounter, as reported by People.

Robert Chambers was charged with first-degree manslaughter (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Women's Health, it was on January 4, 1988, when the trial for Robert Chambers began. After nine days of deliberation, the jury arrived at a plea bargain between prosecutors and Robert's attorneys. Chambers was charged with first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As reported by CNN, it was in 2003 when Chambers was released from the New York Department of Corrections. He was arrested again at his apartment on October 22, 2007. He was charged with the sale of first-degree controlled substances, along with second-degree assault, as reported by CNN, and was sentenced to 19 years imprisonment on September 2, 2008.

As reported by CBS News, Robert Chambers was released on July 25, 2023, from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility after serving 15 years. He will be under post-supervision until his parole in July 2028.

Check out our other articles for recommendations on the best true crime podcasts.

