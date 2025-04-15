Jeremy Parnell's murder: A complete timeline of events

The day of Jeremy Parnell's death, June 29, 2024, started as a birthday celebration that culminated in a homicide in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 35-year-old Parnell was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

After an investigation of several months, Ronald Armour Jr., aged 38, was arrested and charged with open murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. This case will be featured in the April 15, 2025 episode of All Access PD: Grand Rapids on Investigation Discovery (ID).

Timeline of events of Jeremy Parnell's murder

The night of the shooting: June 28-29, 2024

As per FOX 17 WEST MICHIGAN, on the night of June 28, a birthday party took place involving a party bus near Ardmore Street SE and Thelma Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The party bus pulled over in this location, where there was an altercation, as per court documents and police accounts.

As per reports, witnesses claimed seeing Ronald Armour Jr. fighting with another person outside the bus. During the course of the fight, Armour was reported to have drawn a gun and fired shots.

Around 12:30 am on June 29, police heard about shots being fired outside Ardmore and Thelma but found nobody injured at the location. As per FOX 17 WEST MICHIGAN, they found shell casings and a gun on the ground. Various individuals reportedly abandoned the scene immediately after the gunfire.

Discovery of victims and medical response

As per FOX 17 WEST MICHIGAN, about three hours after that, at 3 am, Jeremy Parnell was brought into a local hospital with a chest gunshot wound. He was discovered in his car close to where the shooting had occurred by his sister, who had been attempting to find him since the party. Jeremy Parnell succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

A man, who the police believe was also a victim of the same shooting, had previously arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was confirmed to have recovered by the police.

Testimony and false statements

As per FOX 17 WEST MICHIGAN, an important witness, who was outside the party bus when the act took place, informed the police that she watched Armour fight with a friend then draw a firearm and shoot Jeremy Parnell. This witness was able to positively identify Armour via a photo lineup.

Armour's brother, who was on the party bus, gave more information. He stated that he heard shots being fired outside the bus and went out with his gun, firing several shots into the air. He claimed to have seen Armour fighting with someone else, with a gun in his hand. Armour punched the other man, which made the gun go off, the brother told the police.

Contrastingly, as per FOX 17 WEST MICHIGAN, Armour made no mention of a gun during police interrogation. He said he was attacked by two individuals, one of whom was armed, and that he defended himself against the attackers before exiting the premises. Armour further accused Jeremy Parnell of confronting him with a weapon and hitting him on the head.

Investigation and arrest

As per FOX 17 WEST MICHIGAN, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) initiated a comprehensive investigation by its Major Case Team. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene, such as shell casings and the gun, and interviewed witnesses and parties involved.

Following months of investigative activity, Ronald Armour Jr. was apprehended on October 29, 2024, and charged with open murder and felony use of a firearm in Jeremy Parnell's killing. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom commended the detectives for their hard work and hoped that the apprehension would provide Parnell's family with comfort and closure.

Legal Proceedings and Current Status

As per FOX 17 WEST MICHIGAN, since his arrest, Armour has refused to take the blame for the shooting. The case continues, with officials still gathering evidence to warrant prosecution. As per the latest reports, Armour is still being held at the Kent County Jail as the legal process continues.

For more details on the case, watch All Access PD: Grand Rapids on Investigation Discovery (ID) on April 15, 2025.

