Jodie Jakubaszek case: A complete timeline of events

The Jodie Jakubaszek case involves a brutal crime committed in Brooklyn, New York, in 1997. Jodie Jakubaszek, a pregnant woman, was kidnapped and killed by three women. Deborah Pretlow was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 25 years to life.

The motive for the murder, as per parole records and court documents, had a personal twist—Jodie was reportedly pregnant with Pretlow's boyfriend's child. Over the years, the case has been brought back into public attention, particularly being highlighted in the Oxygen true crime show New York Homicide.

Deborah Pretlow was set free from prison in 2023 after serving 26 years, according to confirmation by the Parole Preparation Project. Catch the episode on Oxygen on May 24, 2025. It will re-examine the 1997 events and give a recap of the investigation, trial, and parole proceedings.

A concise and factual timeline of the events of the Jodie Jakubaszek case

June 3, 1997 – The day of the crime

It was on this day that Jodie Jakubaszek was abducted in Brooklyn, New York. As per New York State parole board records, she was tricked into a car by Deborah Pretlow and two other women. She was gagged, made to swallow chemicals, and afterward asphyxiated.

Jodie was pregnant when she was assaulted. Both she and her unborn child perished due to the attack. The offense was premeditated and allegedly motivated by a dispute over a mutual romantic interest. Police initiated an investigation after the body was found.

June 1997 – Arrests and charges filed

Less than a week after the attack, police had identified three suspects: Deborah Pretlow and two other women. The New York Daily News reported that all three were arrested and charged with kidnapping, manslaughter, and related crimes. The case drew widespread media attention due to the horrific nature of the crime and the fact that several women were involved.

Authorities said Pretlow was the mastermind behind organizing and orchestrating the attack. Victim Jodie Jakubaszek had no criminal history of violence or crime. She was said to be dating the same man as Pretlow, which investigators attributed as a factor.

1998 – Conviction and sentencing of Deborah Pretlow

Deborah Pretlow was prosecuted and convicted in 1998. She received a sentence of 25 years to life for kidnapping and manslaughter of Jodie Jakubaszek and her unborn fetus. She started serving the sentence at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York.

Years later, in her testimony, Pretlow confessed to her involvement and regret for what she had done. In 2022, in a statement to the New York State Senate, she claimed she took full responsibility for what had occurred and termed it an awful choice (as per her NYS Testimony).

2000s–2022 – Prison time and parole hearings

While in prison, Pretlow took over 30 academic and therapeutic courses. She also completed a Master's in Professional Studies. She applied for parole repeatedly over the years, but all her applications were rejected.

Based on findings from the parole board, her early denials were predicated on fears that she had not acquired a total understanding of the offense. Despite being assigned low-risk levels on the COMPAS risk assessment instrument, the board cited the severity of the original crime as a major denial factor (as per the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision).

For the unversed, the COMPAS risk assessment instrument is a tool used to measure the possibility of a criminal reoffending within the criminal justice system.

Late 2023 – Deborah Pretlow paroled

After serving 26 years, Pretlow was released on parole in late 2023. The Parole Preparation Project, a charity that advocates for incarcerated individuals seeking release, made her homecoming public via Instagram.

As of 2025, there are no indications that Pretlow has reoffended or breached the conditions of her release. She now resides outside prison and is back with her family and community.

The Jodie Jakubaszek case received renewed public attention due to being featured on Oxygen's crime television program New York Homicide.

