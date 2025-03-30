Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 recap: All to know before season 3 arrives

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 premiered on Netflix on October 17, 2024. Now, the series is set to return for a third season on April 3, 2025. Season 3 will pick up right where the second season left off.

Ad

In season 2, viewers learned that Brooklynn was not dead, as her team members had assumed. She was alive and working with DLN, an organization aimed at stopping the poaching of dinosaurs. Additionally, it was revealed that someone named the Broker was involved in the illegal trading of dinosaurs.

Also read: Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 ending explained: What shocking twist awaits the Nublar Six?

The Nublar Six unknowingly reached the Broker's secret laboratory in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2

Ad

Trending

After Brooklynn went missing, only five members of the Nublar Six were left. Ben, Darius, Kenji, Sammy, and Yaz. They were on Captain Lang's boat, still unaware whether Brooklynn was alive. Kenji found Bumpy's egg in the captain's cabin and took it from there. Unfortunately, they lost the box of eggs when a storm hit the ship.

After losing her father, Kenji had not been himself. Despite his friends' insistence, he refused to open up. As the storm worsened, the five crew members escaped from the ship in a lifeboat. When Ben saw land, he redirected the boat towards it. This place was Senegal. Unbeknownst to them, this was where the Broker's laboratory was set. In this laboratory, they were carrying out experiments on dinosaurs.

Ad

In a video of Dinosaur Liberation Now, Ben saw a reflection of Brooklynn, which confirmed that she was alive. He kept this information to himself. The Nublar 6 met Aminata and her daughter Zayna from the Mballos community. They resided on the island peacefully with the herbivorous dinosaurs. Kenji and his team began researching the place and how the dinosaurs got there.

Suddenly, some people came and took the egg box along with Zayna's pet dragon, Geba, with them. It turned out that Captain Lang was able to track down Nublar Six with the help of the tracking device attached to the lifeboat. Zayna joined the crew to navigate through Senegal and find the egg box and Geba.

Ad

Also read: Who is Adria Munnerlyn? Jurassic World Chaos Theory tribute explained

Brooklynn found out truth about the Broker and their intentions in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2

Ad

Brooklynn worked with the DLN to learn about the Broker but could not find much about them. Ultimately, she decided to go to Dubai, where the Broker was supposedly living. Posing as a food delivery partner, Brooklynn went to the Broker's apartment and was shocked to learn that a sophisticated woman named Soyona Santos was the Broker.

Soyona, already aware of Brooklynn's activities, wanted to trap her. However, Brooklynn managed to escape. To infiltrate their operations, Brooklynn hatched a plan to convince Soyona that she wanted to become a part of the illegal dinosaur trade. Soyona had her doubts but decided to give her a chance anyway and took her to the lab in Senegal.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kenji, Sammy, Ben, Darius, Yaz, and Zayna also reached the lab. Kenji lashed out at Ben when he found out that Ben knew Brooklynn was alive. At the lab, Brooklynn learned that under Dr. Sarr's leadership, Soyona was creating genetically modified dinosaurs that would be more powerful than the real ones.

Brooklynn reunited with the Nublar Six briefly at the end of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2

Ad

Soyona got into a fight with Dr. Sarr when he refused to make more prototypes of the blind dinosaur he had created. Dr. Sarr ended up in a pit of dinosaurs during the fight. After Soyona found out that the Nublar Six was also there, she decided to blow up the facility to cover her tracks and kill the crew.

Just in time, Zayna's father arrived and helped the team reach Soyona's chartered plane.

Ad

At the end of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2, the much-anticipated reunion between Brooklynn and the Nublar Six finally happened. However, it was brief, as Brooklynn continued to pretend that she was on Soyona's side, she still needed to gather enough evidence against the woman to prove her wrongdoings.

Brooklynn handed over Bumpy's egg to Ben and took off in the chartered plane with Soyona. Kenji was disheartened by Brooklynn's decision but had no idea of the real reason behind her actions. After destroying the lab, Soyona was all set to make a deal with Biosyn, the largest dinosaur genetic modification company.

Ad

Also read: Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2: Why did Brooklynn partner with her enemy? Explained

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback