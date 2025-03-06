Jurnee Smollett net worth: Fortune and divorce agreement explored as ex-husband reportedly targets half her fortune

Around four years after his divorce from actress Jurnee Smollett, Josiah Bell is reportedly targeting a portion of her fortune. It includes the Full House star's pension from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and her childhood acting coins, as per The Neighborhood Talk.

The outlet also acquired the new legal documents where Josiah reportedly wants the retirement funds accumulated by Smollett between 2010 and 2019. Notably, the duo was married for those years and Jurnee's retirement money falls under the property laws in California based on which the marital assets have to be split between both sides equally after divorce.

Meanwhile, Jurnee Smollett is yet to share a response to the latest reports, and further updates are currently awaited. She has gained recognition over the years for being a part of successful projects like Underground and True Blood, and her fortune is estimated to be $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A report by Where is the Buzz on Thursday, March 6, also stated that the court has reportedly ordered Jurnee Smollett's plan administrator to transfer a portion of her retirement funds to Josiah.

As per Us Weekly, Jurnee and Josiah exchanged vows in 2010. Around three years later, the former appeared for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she addressed her relationship by saying that she and Bell shared a close friendship and that being vulnerable is important for any couple who've been together for a long time.

"I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles."

In 2016, the pair welcomed a son named Hunter and Jurnee later applied for divorce in 2020. The divorce was finalized the following year.

Jurnee Smollett net worth: Career and divorce agreement explained

The New York City native has accumulated a huge fanbase for her flawless acting work over the years. She portrayed important roles on the small screen and has also been a part of many films throughout her career. The box office collections from the latter have also been her main source of income.

According to Where is the Buzz, Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell split a year before the former filed for divorce. The outlet reported that Bell is being paid child support and alimony worth $7,000 per month and Jurnee reportedly paid $1 million to finalize the divorce.

Another report by Radar Online in 2021 stated that the terms of the divorce agreement were kept a secret and that Smollett reportedly agreed to split 50% of her pension plan from SAG and a similar portion of a separate 401k.

Jurnee Smollett has been active in the entertainment industry since the '90s and she is mostly known for portraying Denise Frazer on Full House for around two years. Her successful journey continued and was seen as Jordee Jerico in the ABC sitcom, On Our Own.

She also appeared as Jess Merriweather in the sports drama show, Friday Night Lights. Smollett was then cast as Lisa Tyler in The Defenders, where she was seen for around a year. Jurnee has additionally appeared as Nicole Wright in the popular fantasy horror drama, True Blood.

Jurnee Smollett has even played Dinah Laurel Lance in Birds of Prey, which failed to recover its budget. Apart from this, other films in her credits include Gridiron Gang, One Last Thing, Spiderhead, The Burial, Hands of Stone, The Great Debaters, and more.

