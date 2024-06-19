Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship timeline explored as actress returns to filming The Better Sister after husband's DWI arrest

Actress Jessica Biel resumed filming just hours after her husband Justin Timberlake was released from police custody on June 18, 2024. She was spotted by TMZ filming The Better Sister in Central Park, New York City, with Elizabeth Banks.

Timberlake was arrested early on June 18 for driving while intoxicated on Long Island, appeared in court, and was then released.

However, Justin Timberlake is due back in court on July 26, 2024, for a hearing regarding the DWI charge.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship timeline explored

Married since 2012, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share two kids: Silas (9) and Phineas (3).

Here is a timeline of the duo's relationship over the years:

January 2007:

Timberlake was first spotted snowboarding with Jessica in January 2007 after his breakup with Cameron Diaz. Shortly after in May 2007, he confessed to being in love with Jessica to a close friend as quoted by PEOPLE.

December 2008:

Jessica was featured on the cover of British GQ wherein she referred to her relationship with Justin Timberlake as "one sparky present" that she didn't want to open in front of strangers. The Total Recall actress stated that her relationship was a part of her life which was her own and not for anyone else.

September 2009:

In 2009 rumours of Timberlake and Jessica breaking up started doing the rounds. However, an unnamed insider told PEOPLE at the time that they were still together and that any time they spent apart was while they were working.

The unnamed source also added that the duo was spending more time apart and reevaluating their relationship.

March 2011:

The couple decided to end their relationship with a source telling PEOPLE that it was a mutual decision and the two decided it was time to move on. Additionally, representatives for the couples confirmed their split and quoted:

"Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other."

December 2011:

In November 2011, Jessica Biel hinted at a reunion with Justin Timberlake in an interview with ELLE magazine. On being asked about her status with Timberlake, Jessica stated that "a girl doesn't kiss and tell".

In December 2011, the duo got engaged as Timberlake proposed to her on their annual vacation to Montana. Spilling the details of the same, years later on The Late Late Show, Jessica mentioned that they went snowboarding at the time and went up to the property when Timberlake got down onto his knees.

October 2012:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot on October 19, 2012, in southern Italy. PEOPLE published photographs of the couple's wedding and in an interview for the issue, Jessica mentioned that she "had a little bit of butterflies". She also mentioned that she was "terribly emotional". as she was about to bare her soul for the person she loved.

Jessica and Timberlake (Image via @jessicabiel)

April 2015:

The duo announced Jessica's pregnancy on January 31, 2015, via a now-deleted Instagram post. The same day was Timberlake's 34th birthday as well wherein he captioned the news as "the GREATEST GIFT EVER".

Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their first child Silas Randall Timberlake on April 11, 2012. The couple named their son after Timberlake's maternal grandfather who passed away the same year.

November 2019:

In November 2019, Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, and footage of a group outing of the cast was posted by The Sun. While an inside source labeled the act as "completely innocent" to PEOPLE, Timberlake apologized to Jessica in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In the caption, Timberlake mentioned:

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

January 2021:

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Timberlake announced the arrival of the couple's second child Phineas. Additionally, Jessica Biel appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast in June 2021 and mentioned that the duo had a "secret COVID baby".

October 2022:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated a decade of marriage in October 2022 and shared moments spanning their time together on Instagram. Additionally, on November 15, 2022, Jessica made an appearance on Today wherein she shared that the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony.

The Summer Catch actress mentioned that the ceremony took place in Italy and that it was an intimate ceremony.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel continue to showcase their love and appreciation for one another publicly via their social media handles and appearances together.