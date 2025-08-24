Katrina: Come Hell and High Water release date, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, and Spike Lee, Katrina: Come Hell and High Water is a three-part docuseries offering a detailed examination of Hurricane Katrina's devastating impact even 20 years later. Announced in January 2025, it puts the survivors of the tragedy in the forefront, forwarding their perspective of the time. It is set to be released on August 27, 2025, on Netflix.

The docuseries will be released in time to mark the 20th anniversary of the 2005 hurricane. It will showcase the magnitude of the disaster as well as the government's neglect that left the city of New Orleans defenseless in the face of crisis.

Gandbhir, Knowles, and Lee have each directed one episode with Alisa Payne serving as the showrunner and producer. Furthermore, both Gandbhir and Lee also serve as executive producers alongside Sam Pollard.

When and where will the Katrina: Come Hell and High Water release?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 27, 2025, with all the episodes set to premiere simultaneously. Season 1 will comprise three episodes.

A paid subscription is required to watch the show. Netflix currently has three plans: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium, with the prices ranging from about $8 to $25. The Standard (with ads) plan is $7.99 per month, the Standard (without ads) plan is $17.99, and the Premium one is $24.99 per month.

All cast members in Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water features a diverse group of survivors. As it is a docuseries, the trailer depicts a catalogue of Hurricane Katrina survivors and experts that will appear throughout the three-episode series.

That includes New Orleans native and actor Wendell Pierce, who shares his experiences during and after the hurricane, alongside several others. As per the trailer, other participants include residents, first responders, and community leaders, among others, with archival footage used to tell the tale of the deadly hurricane.

What to expect from Katrina: Come Hell and High Water?

Set to be released on Netflix on August 27, 2025, the docuseries will provide a powerful retelling of Hurricane Katrina's impact 20 years later.

A three-part documentary series, it aims to illustrate and portray both the magnitude of the storm as well as the governmental neglect from the perspective of those who survived.

The trailer reflects the documentary's focus on survivors' narratives, as one of the them says:

"Before the storm came, me and my cousin, we'd ride our bikes through the Tremé area. It never crossed my mind that would be my last bike ride in my community."

That the government did not adopt appropriate measures to fend off the crisis is subsequently highlighted in the trailer as a news reporter discusses how "they built the levee system now to withstand a category three" despite the hurricane being labelled as "category five" storm.

Beyond that, the docuseries is also set to feature unseen archival footage alongside more interviews, which creates a comprehensive tale of the aftermath and legacy of Hurricane Katrina.

