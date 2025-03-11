Kelly Clarkson's unexpected absence from her own show sparks concerns

As reported by an article on Hello on March 6, 2025, since February 28, 2025, Kelly Clarkson has been nearly absent from her talk show. On the same date, comedian Roy Wood Jr. visited The Kelly Clarkson Show and announced that he was covering for Clarkson while concealing the reason behind her absence.

The same pattern continued in the next week of the show as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu jumped in to host the show. Similar to Roy, Simu also did not provide a reason for Kelly Clarkson's absence. But he did give some information, which created curiosity among the fans of the American Idol alum. He said:

"I know this may shock many of you. But Kelly was not able to make it today, we're sending her our very best."

This triggered discussions on social media, where the majority of her followers were concerned about her health. This is because they believed the last sentence of Simu's statement regarding Clarkson implied that she was going through something.

Fans are concerned about Kelly's absence from the show

Since February 28, 2024, several people who tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show every week have been asking the same question: "Why is Kelly Clarkson not on her show?" However, despite some time having passed since this question was raised in the minds of Clarkson's fans, there is no concrete answer available for the same.

As previously mentioned, several public figures have filled in for Clarkson during her absence. However, none have revealed the reasons behind her absence. Simu Liu was the only person who came close to revealing something, but his answer was also ambiguous and did not reveal what exactly had happened.

This worried Clarkson's fans, and they took to X (previously Twitter) to express their concerns.

"Low key worried about Kelly Clarkson. Hope everything’s ok," one user wrote.

"Every day I tune in thinking surely she will be back by now and every day I’m disappointed. I’m really worried about her," another user wrote.

"I am too. All of these absences are concerning," said another user.

The other comments on the platform also reflected a similar opinion where people were worried about Clarkson's absence from her show. The worry was followed by people coming up with possible reasons behind her absence.

"Yea, missing her 1000th episode is insane. I can't imagine what kept her away," one user wrote.

"I imagine it was illness. I don’t think she’d ever miss that otherwise. There are a lot of awful things going around these days. I think she’ll explain when she returns because that’s the type of open book person she is," another user guessed that it was illness that kept Clarkson away and said.

"Yep, the last-minute switcheroos are really concerning. I hope and pray she and everyone around her are all right, said another user.

Who are the guest hosts filling in for Kelly in her absence?

With Clarkson away, several people have been filling her shoes for The Kelly Clarkson Show. It began with the February 28, 2025, episode, which was hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Simu Liu was the next in line to host the show on March 3, 2025, followed by Roy Wood Jr again on March 6, 2025. Wanda Sykes hosted the show on March 7, 2025.

On March 9, 2025, the show's official Instagram page posted the names of guest hosts for the show's upcoming episodes. They were as follows:

Brooke Shields- March 10 and March 11, 2025.

Willie Geist- March 12, 2025

Molly Sims- March 13 and March 14, 2025

