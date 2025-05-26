Kevin Costner's The West: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Kevin Costner's The West is an eight-part docuseries that explores the historic journey of the American West. It delves into the series of conflicts and fierce land rivalries that ultimately led to the creation of the nation.

American actor Kevin Costner serves as both the host and executive producer of the documentary. In the docuseries, Costner collaborates with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who also serves as an executive producer. The series primarily focuses on the expansion of the West, highlighting the lives of some prominent U.S. presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt.

The first two episodes of Kevin Costner's The West will premiere on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025, at 9 pm EST. Episode 3 will air the following day, on May 27, 2025. The remaining episodes will be released every Monday at 9 pm EST.

What is the release date and time of Kevin Costner's The West?

History Channel Premiere Event For "Kevin Costner's The West" - Source: Getty

As mentioned, Kevin Costner's The West will premiere on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 9 pm EST. Here we have provided the release date and time for The West across different time zones:

Region Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) May 26, 2025 9:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) May 26, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) May 26, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time (CT) May 26, 2025 8:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) May 27, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) May 27, 2025 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 27, 2025 6:30 AM Singapore Time (SGT) May 27, 2025 9:00 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) May 27, 2025 11:00 AM

Where to stream Kevin Costner's The West?

As reported by History.com, The West docuseries will premiere on The History Channel. Customers with access to a TV provider can watch the documentary on the day of its release. The next day, on May 27, 2025, the docuseries will be available for streaming on The History Channel app and at history.com.

As reported by Deadline, A+E Networks holds the worldwide distribution rights for the docuseries. Currently, HISTORY doesn't provide any direct subscriptions. However, viewers can access The History Channel app by signing in through their TV provider, which includes The History Channel in their package.

What is Kevin Costner's The West about?

History Channel Premiere Event For "Kevin Costner's The West" - Source: Getty

As reported by Deadline, The West explores the complete story behind the creation of the American West, starting from its roots back before the 1800s. The docuseries embarks on a journey to narrate how land and power rivalries played a significant role in creating the history of America.

The West touches on some of the major historical events, including the clash between lawmen and outlaws, the Lewis and Clark expedition during the 1800s, and the story behind the rise of ranchers and cowboys, which revolutionized the cattle industry completely.

History Channel Premiere Event For "Kevin Costner's The West" - Source: Getty

In an exclusive article by People, Kevin Costner reveals that the docuseries provides a special focus on the life of the 26th President, Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt. Costner expressed deep admiration for Roosevelt's intellect, noting that he reportedly read 200,000 books and wrote 40 books during his lifetime. Speaking with People, Costner said:

“To be a leader, what you need is to understand human nature, and how do you understand human nature but through the great books of poetry and prose.”

Costner went on to add that many esteemed political leaders shared a mutual passion for reading, including both Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

When historian Doris Kearns Goodwin was asked about his idea of the West, she described it as a place where everything is possible. She added that it is the essence of the American dream.

In the docuseries, viewers are taken back three centuries to explore the roots, documenting the hardships and revolutions that created the base of modern-day America.

