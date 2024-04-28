Killing Eve: Why does Carolyn kill Villanelle in the finale? Explored

The popular spy show Killing Eve ended with a big twist on BBC America, which left fans surprised.

People really liked the show for its exciting story and interesting characters. After four seasons, the show came to an end and left fans wanting to know more. The most shocking moment was in the final episode when Carolyn decided to get rid of Villanelle.

Since the start, the story followed a back-and-forth chase between smart spy Eve Polastri and the mysterious killer Villanelle. What started as a simple chase got more tangled with a mix of danger and unexpected care.

The final season aimed to clear up the confusion, ending with a big surprise planned by the smart MI6 boss, Carolyn Martens.

‘Killing Eve’ series finale explained: Fate of the main characters uncovered by the producer

A closer look at Eve and Villanelle’s stories in the ‘Killing Eve’ finale (Image via BBC America)

Carolyn, played by Fiona Shaw, is a character full of secrets. Her big move in the last episode — deciding to have Villanelle killed — was shocking but somehow expected because of who Carolyn is and what she wants.

Carolyn's bold choice comes from her job in the spy world, where she often has to make hard choices. Her connections with The Twelve, a bad group important to the story, have been tricky.

By getting rid of Villanelle, Carolyn was cutting off a key connection to The Twelve. This was her way of trying to make the organization weaker from the inside. Carolyn killed Villanelle to regain her position in MI6, viewing it as the only way back into the organization she valued.

This act allowed her to claim the elimination of The Twelve's best assassin, and potentially the downfall of The Twelve itself, as her achievements. Carolyn's final act was driven by her loyalty to herself and her career ambitions, completing her long-standing mission to catch Villanelle.

The relationship between Eve and Villanelle has been central to the narrative of Killing Eve

How ‘Killing Eve’ wrapped up Eve and Villanelle’s intertwined journeys (Image via BBC America)

This tricky relationship, full of love, obsession and close connection, was always risky for leaders like Carolyn. By removing Villanelle, Carolyn wanted to not only weaken The Twelve but also to end the dangerous effects the relationship could have had on global spying activities.

Carolyn's choice can also be seen as a way to look out for the bigger picture, including what's best for MI6. The ending highlights the harsh truths of the spy life, where personal ties can turn into weaknesses. Carolyn, who always focuses on what's practical, picks her duties over personal relationships, a recurring idea in the Killing Eve show.

Sally Woodward Gentle, the main producer, explained the show's ending. She said that the ending matched the story's direction. It was meant to show how the characters grew and changed.

Villanelle tries to make up for past actions and even sacrifices herself to save Eve, showing that she has changed. But the tough world of spying wins out in the end, with Carolyn making a tough choice that fits her long-term plans.

In the show Killing Eve, it's tough to tell who's good or bad, especially after Carolyn does something big that shows how mixed up those ideas can become.

She decided to kill Villanelle for her job reasons and her own rules, making viewers think about how being a spy can change what people think is right or wrong.

The series ends by showing how complex and sometimes harmful the hidden fights in the spy world can be, ending a story full of excitement, obsession and betrayal.