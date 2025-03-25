Laura Grillo's murder: A complete timeline of events 

Laura Grillo, a 37-year-old mother of three, was killed on November 13, 2015, eight days shy of her wedding. Her killing sent shockwaves through the people of Rowlett, Texas. At first suspected as a break-in gone wrong, it turned out there was a far more sinister plan with her fiancé, John Makris. He was eventually found guilty of capital murder for having hired a hitman to assassinate Laura.

Ad

The Laura Grillo case is featured in episode 1, titled No Tomorrow, from the true-crime limited series Bad Romance season 2 on ABC. The episode was initially aired on March 25, 2025, and it documents the facts surrounding Laura's senseless murder a few days before her wedding in November 2015.

The series delves into the probe and the events that resulted in her fiancé, John Makris, and his accomplices' conviction for their involvement in her murder.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

A complete timeline of events outlining Laura Grillo's murder

The backstory of Laura Grillo

According to ABC News, Laura Ann Aumiller Grillo was born on August 17, 1978, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a dedicated mother and had two children from prior relationships and one with her fiancé, John Makris.

Laura resided in Rowlett, Texas, in 2015 with her fiancé and children. She was planning her wedding, which was scheduled for November 21, 2015. Laura had a close relationship with her brother Brian, who resided with them as a result of his autism spectrum disorder.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Day of the Murder

According to ABC News, Laura took her children to school on November 13, 2015, and came back home at approximately 8:15 AM. Her fiancé tried to call her at 8:40 AM but did not get any response. John got worried when she did not show up at noon to pick up their daughter from school.

He asked a neighbor to call her, and the neighbor spotted Brian outside the house and saw Laura in a bloody pool on the floor in the kitchen. According to the court documents, police soon arrived and discovered that Laura Grillo was shot just above her left eye.

Ad

A .40-caliber shell casing was found on the floor. Her shoes were removed, and she still had her purse and keys, showing that she had been attacked shortly after opening the door. There was no sign of a break-in at the house, however, a safe in the master bedroom had been opened, and some $8,000 to $9,000 was stolen.

Initial Investigation

According to ABC News, the probe was underway right away. Officers questioned relatives and neighbors while examining forensic data at the crime scene. They pointed out contradictions in the information reported by John Makris when questioned.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though Makris offered an alibi for being at Home Depot during the murder—a fact corroborated by security footage—his actions created suspicions. For example, Makris took wedding flowers and reused them for Laura Grillo's funeral and requested a neighbor to remove blood from the kitchen floor using Laura's toothbrush.

Uncovering the Conspiracy

According to the court documents, police also secured search warrants for the cell phone records of Makris and his workers, Treviño and Villeda. Records showed that Treviño had received a call from Makris around 7:45 AM on November 13. Treviño's phone location records put him close to Laura's residence around the time of the murder.

Ad

According to ABC News, in December 2015, investigators discovered that Treviño had left Texas. A tip from an ex-girlfriend of his gave authorities the information about where he was located in Florida. Treviño was arrested on April 1, 2016, for being a sex offender who had failed to register.

According to the court documents, Villeda was arrested on May 9, 2016, on the same charges. While police and Texas Rangers questioned him, Villeda admitted driving Treviño to Laura Grillo's home on the day she was murdered. Villeda reported that Makris had paid Treviño $15,000 to murder Laura.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trial and Sentencing

According to the court documents, Makris was indicted for capital murder along with Treviño and Villeda. Villeda testified against Treviño during court hearings as part of a plea agreement. According to WFAA+, Prosecutors claimed that Makris had planned the murder for financial reasons or because he wanted to break up with them without paying child support.

According to Dallas News, Treviño was tried in February 2019 for his complicity in the murder of Laura Grillo. Evidence put forward included records from phones with evidence of communication between Makris and Treviño before the offense. Both Treviño and Makris were finally found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Ad

For more details on the case, watch Bad Romance Season 2, Episode 1 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback